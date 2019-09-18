High School Football

5A high school football stat leaders: Idaho’s leading rusher, passer, tackler and more

Idaho’s top high school football plays | Week 3

The top Idaho high school football plays from Week 3 around the state. By
Up Next
The top Idaho high school football plays from Week 3 around the state. By

The Idaho 5A high school football stat leaders in several categories, including rushing, passing, tackles and more, are below.

All stats come from the state’s coaches, who submit them once a week to the Idaho Statesman.

Can’t see the stats on your mobile device? See the full Idaho 5A football stat leaders here.

[Related: Idaho’s 4A football stat leaders]

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
Profile Image of Michael Lycklama
Michael Lycklama
Michael Lycklama has covered Idaho high school sports since 2007. He’s won national awards for his work uncovering the stories of the Treasure Valley’s best athletes and investigating behind-the-scenes trends.If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  