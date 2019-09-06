Prep football roundup: More upsets highlight another wild Friday night

A horse and a helicopter. Now that’s how to start a high school football game. Mountain View Mavericks came up with a showy start in the Battle of the Mountains rivalry against Rocky Mountain , the Treasure Valley’s biggest high school football game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mountain View Mavericks came up with a showy start in the Battle of the Mountains rivalry against Rocky Mountain , the Treasure Valley’s biggest high school football game.

Eagle quarterback Ben Ford racked up 269 total yards and offense to lead the Mustangs to a 28-13 win over district rival Meridian.

Ford opened the scoring with a touchdown on the ground, part of his 89 rushing yards. He also completed 11-of-15 passes for 180 yards and a score.

Cam Churchill hauled in seven passes for 142 yards and a TD, and Charlie Baker (84 rushing yards) and Jackson Stampfli (60 rushing yards) also ran for a score.

Meridian stats were not reported.

CENTENNIAL 12, BOISE 7

The Patriots (1-1, 1-1 5A SIC) survived four turnovers to rally from an early deficit for the win.

Boise (0-2, 0-2) opened the game when Henry Dryden returned an interception 22 yards for a pick-six TD. But Preston Esplin’s 20-yard TD run and Keyon Horton’s 2-yard TD pass to Michael Shulikov put Centennial up at halftime, and its defense pitched a second-half shutout while holding Boise to 162 total yards.

Esplin ran for 119 yards for Centennial.

BISHOP KELLY 30, VALLIVUE 27

After falling as 4A’s No. 1-ranked team, Bishop Kelly pulled off its upset of the state’s new No. 1-ranked team.

Bishop Kelly quarterback Beau Nelson racked up four total touchdowns to lead the Knights (1-1, 1-1 4A SIC), running for 98 yards and three TDs. He also completed 11-of-16 passes for 123 yards and a TD.

Vallivue (1-1, 0-1) racked up 453 yards of offense — including 429 on the ground at 11.3 yards per carry — to rally from a 17-point, second-half deficit. Lan Larison (216 yards, two TDs) and Carson Childs (219 yards, two TDs) both topped 200 rushing yards for the Falcons. But BK”s defense forced three turnovers to hang on for the win.

KUNA 42, NAMPA 28

No. 4 Kuna pulled off its second straight upset to start the year, knocking off No. 3 Nampa.

Jon Edwards ran for 116 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Kavemen (2-0, 2-0 4A SIC), who beat then No. 2 Middleton last week. Junior quarterback Sean Austin also threw for 251 yards and two TDs.

MIDDLETON 45, EMMETT 6

Senior quarterback Dallas Hagler led the Vikings (1-1, 1-1 4A SIC) to a bounceback win after a season-opening road loss, completing 19-of-27 passes for 301 yards and five TDs.

Hagler completed passes to eight different receivers, but Jace Rodgers (eight catches, 108 yards) and Cash Cowdery (six catches, 72 yards) served as his top two targets with a pair of touchdown catches each.

Middleton’s defense also limited Emmett to 176 yards and forced four turnovers. Weston Smith led Emmett (1-1, 1-1) with 53 yards on 21 carries.

TWIN FALLS 28, RIDGEVUE 7

Ridgevue (1-1) had no answer for Twin Falls’ Jarod Perry, who ran for 117 yards and four TDs to lead the Bruins to a nonconference win.

The teams remained tied after the first quarter. But Twin Falls ran away with 21 points in the second.

Isaas Albor completed 16-of-26 passes for 186 yards, one TD and two interceptions, including a 56-yard TD pass to Quinn Rodriguez.

COLUMBIA 28, CALDWELL 14

The Wildcats (1-1, 1-1 4A SIC) scored their first win of the season. No details were reported.

GOODING 34, FRUITLAND 7

Shane Jennings ran for four touchdowns and threw for another as the Senators (2-0) raced past Fruitland in a battle of 3A powers.

Sid McHenry scored Fruitland’s lone touchdown on a 5-yard run.

HOMEDALE 58, MELBA 6

The Trojans (2-0) steamrolled to their second straight blowout win, jumping out to a 38-0 lead at halftime and holding Melba (1-1) to 166 total yards.

Karsen Freelove ran for 117 yards and three TDs on 16 carries to lead Homedale. And quarterback Daniel Uranga finished 12-of-17 for 212 yards and three TDs himself.

Easton Bunnell (16 carries, 39 yards) scored Melba’s only TD on a 5-yard run in the third quarter.

VALE (ORE.) 27, PARMA 26

Parma lost in heartbreaking fashion, missing a last-second field goal at the end of the game. The bright spot on their team, however, was Tony Gonzalez, who rushed for two touchdowns and caught another one.

WEISER 35, KELLOGG 7

The Wolverines (1-1) picked up a road win in Northern Idaho. No details were reported.

NEW PLYMOUTH 40, PAYETTE 0

Quarterback Kobe Roberts threw for four TDs and added another score on the ground for New Plymouth (1-1). Spencer Lyman also returned a blocked punt 40 yards for a TD as the Pilgrims handed Payette its 10th straight loss.

GRANGEVILLE 18, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 14

A year after turning down a playoff berth to play Grangeville, Nampa Christian narrowed the gap on the North Idaho program.

The Trojans (0-1) led at halftime before the third of Cash Harris’ TD passes gave Grangeville (1-1) the lead for good. Quarterback Landon Cheney led Nampa Christian with 184 total yards of offense and a touchdown pass.

NOTUS 59, CASCADE 0

Carter Woodland ran for 175 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries as Notus (2-0) blanked Cascade (0-1). Clay Shimondle led the Pirates defense with three sacks.

HORSESHOE BEND 14, GLENNS FERRY 0

The Mustangs (1-1) held Glenns Ferry (1-1) to 63 total yards for the shutout. Hunter McKee led the Horseshoe Bend defense with eight tackles, two sacks and returned a fumble for a TD. Ben Howerton also had three sacks.

Ethan Smith (126 rushing yards) and Austin Fry (112 rushing yards) paced the Mustangs offense.