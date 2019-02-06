15 former Idaho high school football stars have signed with Division I programs

Another Idaho high school football standout signed his national letter of intent with a Division I football program Wednesday, bringing the state’s recruiting class to 15 members this season.
Rocky Mountain linebacker Garrett Beck signed with Weber State on Wednesday as part of national signing day, choosing the Wildcats over scholarship offers from Big Sky rivals Idaho, Idaho State and Montana State. He was the only Division I football commit from the Treasure Valley to sign Wednesday.
Weber State has won a share of the Big Sky title and reached the FCS quarterfinals each of the past two seasons. But the 6-4, 210-pound linebacker chose Weber State because of its computer science program.
“Academics is always first whenever you choose a college,” Beck said. “Football, you could go past college. You could not. Academics and getting your degree, it’s really what is going to stick with you for the rest of your life.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
[Related: See where more than 200 Treasure Valley athletes will play in college next year]
Beck led Rocky Mountain to an undefeated season and a 5A state championship last fall, anchoring the state’s defense at 13.1 points per game. The first-team All-Idaho linebacker averaged 6.1 tackles per game and added three sacks, three forced fumbles, four recovered fumbles and two interceptions.
Beck signed Wednesday surrounded by 22 classmates at Rocky Mountain. Schools throughout the Treasure Valley honored their college-bound athletes with signing day ceremonies. But due to NCAA rule changes that allows high school seniors to sign earlier — Dec. 19-21 for football and all other sports starting Nov. 14 — football was the only sport with an official signing day Wednesday.
IDAHO’S DIVISION I RECRUITING CLASS
Boise State
RB Keegan Duncan, Declo
Idaho
RB Nick Romano, Rocky Mountain
WR Nehemiah Parker, Mountain Home
DB Ryan Swanson, Eagle (2017)/Boise State/Portland State
OL Noah Gunn, Coeur d’Alene (2018)/Air Force
Idaho State
TE Jackson Lightner, Bishop Kelly
DL Jake McGinnis, Gooding
OL Carson Fugleberg, Idaho Falls
Montana
TE Joey Elwell, Mountain View
QB Kale Edwards, Coeur d’Alene
DL Noah Kaschmitter, Grangeville
Montana State
OL Jack Vering, Capital
OL Hudson Klundt, Twin Falls
Weber State
LB Garrett Beck, Rocky Mountain
DL Spencer Watson, Aberdeen
Comments