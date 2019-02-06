High School Football

15 former Idaho high school football stars have signed with Division I programs

By Michael Lycklama

February 06, 2019 02:08 PM

Rocky Mountain linebacker Garrett Beck is congratulated by friends after he signed to play football with Weber State on Wednesday.
Meridian

Another Idaho high school football standout signed his national letter of intent with a Division I football program Wednesday, bringing the state’s recruiting class to 15 members this season.

Rocky Mountain linebacker Garrett Beck signed with Weber State on Wednesday as part of national signing day, choosing the Wildcats over scholarship offers from Big Sky rivals Idaho, Idaho State and Montana State. He was the only Division I football commit from the Treasure Valley to sign Wednesday.

Weber State has won a share of the Big Sky title and reached the FCS quarterfinals each of the past two seasons. But the 6-4, 210-pound linebacker chose Weber State because of its computer science program.

“Academics is always first whenever you choose a college,” Beck said. “Football, you could go past college. You could not. Academics and getting your degree, it’s really what is going to stick with you for the rest of your life.”

Beck led Rocky Mountain to an undefeated season and a 5A state championship last fall, anchoring the state’s defense at 13.1 points per game. The first-team All-Idaho linebacker averaged 6.1 tackles per game and added three sacks, three forced fumbles, four recovered fumbles and two interceptions.

Beck signed Wednesday surrounded by 22 classmates at Rocky Mountain. Schools throughout the Treasure Valley honored their college-bound athletes with signing day ceremonies. But due to NCAA rule changes that allows high school seniors to sign earlier — Dec. 19-21 for football and all other sports starting Nov. 14 — football was the only sport with an official signing day Wednesday.

IDAHO’S DIVISION I RECRUITING CLASS

Boise State

RB Keegan Duncan, Declo

Idaho

RB Nick Romano, Rocky Mountain

WR Nehemiah Parker, Mountain Home

DB Ryan Swanson, Eagle (2017)/Boise State/Portland State

OL Noah Gunn, Coeur d’Alene (2018)/Air Force

Idaho State

TE Jackson Lightner, Bishop Kelly

DL Jake McGinnis, Gooding

OL Carson Fugleberg, Idaho Falls

Montana

TE Joey Elwell, Mountain View

QB Kale Edwards, Coeur d’Alene

DL Noah Kaschmitter, Grangeville

Montana State

OL Jack Vering, Capital

OL Hudson Klundt, Twin Falls

Weber State

LB Garrett Beck, Rocky Mountain

DL Spencer Watson, Aberdeen

