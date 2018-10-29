Eagle point guard Meghan Boyd has verbally committed to a full-ride, Division-I scholarship from the University of Denver’s women’s basketball program.
Eagle point guard Meghan Boyd has verbally committed to a full-ride, Division-I scholarship from the University of Denver’s women’s basketball program. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com
Eagle point guard Meghan Boyd has verbally committed to a full-ride, Division-I scholarship from the University of Denver’s women’s basketball program. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

Varsity Extra

Treasure Valley commit, signing list: 2019 setting up as a banner year in recruiting

By Michael Lycklama

mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

October 29, 2018 06:02 PM

Below is a list of Treasure Valley athletes (2019 graduates unless otherwise noted) who have either signed a letter of intent or have verbally committed to compete for a college or university on a scholarship or as a walk-on.

The information was provided to the Statesman by high school coaches and administrators or by club team officials.

College commitments and signings can be sent to mlycklama@idahostatesman.com.

BASEBALL

Danny Burns, Rocky Mountain, Yakima Valley CC

Connor Ferguson, Capital, Walla Walla CC

Zack Flannery, Fruitland, College of Southern Idaho

Ethan Horner, Capital, College of Southern Idaho

Gabe Hughes, Rocky Mountain, Gonzaga

Kaden Hollow, Rocky Mountain, Dixie State

Quinn McGuire, Rocky Mountain, Yakima Valley CC

Chase Nett, Borah, Spokane Falls CC

Matt Ruhl, Capital, College of Southern Idaho

Layton Wagner, Timberline, Willamette University

Ryan Yearous, Nampa, Edmonds CC

BOYS BASKETBALL

Email information to mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

FOOTBALL

Joey Elwell, Mountain View, Montana

Gaard Memmelaar, Middleton (2020), Washington

Jack Vering, Capital, Montana State

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ashlyn Ascuena-Mercil, Timberline, Willamette

Claire Bonnet, Boise, Willamette

Meghan Boyd, Eagle, Denver

Emma Clark, Melba, Northwest Nazarene

Madison Jackson, Parma, Montana State

Ava Ranson, Timberline (2020), Montana State

Eliza de Vera, Eagle, University of Colorado-Colorado Springs

Darian White, Mountain View, Montana State

BOYS GOLF

Email information to mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

GIRLS GOLF

Email information to mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

BOYS SOCCER

Email information to mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

GIRLS SOCCER

Haley Apple, Timberline, Boise State

Payton Baratcart, Boise (2020), Boise State

Alicia Chatterton, Bishop Kelly (2021), Boise State

Evelyn Elwer, Bishop Kelly, Point Loma (Calif.)

Lauren Elwer, Bishop Kelly, Gonzaga

Anna Frizzell, Boise, University of Rochester (N.Y.)

Kylee Geis, Borah, Utah

Elizabeth Gonzalez, Vallivue, Montana

Hailey Hockett, Columbia, Northwest Nazarene

Kailey Lewis, Centennial, Concordia-Wisconsin

Payton McBride, Borah, Utah

Katarina Ostrowski, Boise, Wingate (N.C.)

Kelsey Oyler, Rocky Mountain (2021), Gonzaga

Bre Norris, Boise (2021), Portland

Grace Pekovich, Centennial, Hawaii

Cassidy Quicky, Rocky Mountain, Eastern Oregon

Tatum Seastrand, Bishop Kelly, Boise State

Olivia Smith, Eagle, BYU

Kasey Wardle, Rocky Mountain (2021), Utah

SOFTBALL

Darby Atkins, Bishop Kelly, Carroll College

Annie Davidson, Bishop Kelly, Carroll College

Noelle Foster, Eagle, Weber State

Siera Horton, Eagle, College of Southern Idaho

Megan Hostetler, Notus, Treasure Valley CC

Savannah Hunt, Eagle, Mt. Hood CC

Hattie Hruza, Vallivue, College of Idaho

Lindsay Jones, Kuna, Treasure Valley CC

Jaxie Klucewich, Eagle, Montana

Laura Lockard, Bishop Kelly, Dixie State

Gabi Peters, Eagle, Stanford

Shelby Ribordy, Mountain View, College of Idaho

Jaylynn Stinson, Bishop Kelly, Northwest Nazarene

Kaylan Walker, Rocky Mountain, Dixie State

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD/CROSS COUNTRY

Email information to mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD/CROSS COUNTRY

Emma Clark, Melba, Northwest Nazarene

BOYS TENNIS

Email information to mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

GIRLS TENNIS

Email information to mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

VOLLEYBALL

Morgan Bower, Skyview, BYU

Whitney Bower, Skyview (2020), BYU

Rachael Driskell, Columbia, Idaho State

Sidney Frith, Rocky Mountain, Salt Lake CC

Sarah Lyons, Rocky Mountain, Northwest Nazarene

Karen Murphy, Skyview, Dartmouth

Jordyn Pom Arleau, Timberline, Hawaii-Hilo

Jessi White, Ridgevue, Eastern Oregon

BOYS WRESTLING

Jonathon Fagan, Fruitland, Cornell

GIRLS WRESTLING

Email information to mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

BOYS SWIMMING

Email information to mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

GIRLS SWIMMING

Maggie Erwin, Boise, Minnesota

Charity Pittard, Rocky Mountain, Utah

Eva Suggs, Timberline, Liberty

BOYS LACROSSE

Email information to mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

GIRLS LACROSSE

Email information to mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

BOYS RUGBY

Email information to mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

GIRLS RUGBY

Email information to mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

  Comments  