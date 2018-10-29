Treasure Valley commit, signing list: 2019 setting up as a banner year in recruiting

Below is a list of Treasure Valley athletes (2019 graduates unless otherwise noted) who have either signed a letter of intent or have verbally committed to compete for a college or university on a scholarship or as a walk-on.
The information was provided to the Statesman by high school coaches and administrators or by club team officials.
College commitments and signings can be sent to mlycklama@idahostatesman.com.
BASEBALL
Danny Burns, Rocky Mountain, Yakima Valley CC
Connor Ferguson, Capital, Walla Walla CC
Zack Flannery, Fruitland, College of Southern Idaho
Ethan Horner, Capital, College of Southern Idaho
Gabe Hughes, Rocky Mountain, Gonzaga
Kaden Hollow, Rocky Mountain, Dixie State
Quinn McGuire, Rocky Mountain, Yakima Valley CC
Chase Nett, Borah, Spokane Falls CC
Matt Ruhl, Capital, College of Southern Idaho
Layton Wagner, Timberline, Willamette University
Ryan Yearous, Nampa, Edmonds CC
BOYS BASKETBALL
Email information to mlycklama@idahostatesman.com
FOOTBALL
Joey Elwell, Mountain View, Montana
Gaard Memmelaar, Middleton (2020), Washington
Jack Vering, Capital, Montana State
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ashlyn Ascuena-Mercil, Timberline, Willamette
Claire Bonnet, Boise, Willamette
Meghan Boyd, Eagle, Denver
Emma Clark, Melba, Northwest Nazarene
Madison Jackson, Parma, Montana State
Ava Ranson, Timberline (2020), Montana State
Eliza de Vera, Eagle, University of Colorado-Colorado Springs
Darian White, Mountain View, Montana State
BOYS GOLF
Email information to mlycklama@idahostatesman.com
GIRLS GOLF
Email information to mlycklama@idahostatesman.com
BOYS SOCCER
Email information to mlycklama@idahostatesman.com
GIRLS SOCCER
Haley Apple, Timberline, Boise State
Payton Baratcart, Boise (2020), Boise State
Alicia Chatterton, Bishop Kelly (2021), Boise State
Evelyn Elwer, Bishop Kelly, Point Loma (Calif.)
Lauren Elwer, Bishop Kelly, Gonzaga
Anna Frizzell, Boise, University of Rochester (N.Y.)
Kylee Geis, Borah, Utah
Elizabeth Gonzalez, Vallivue, Montana
Hailey Hockett, Columbia, Northwest Nazarene
Kailey Lewis, Centennial, Concordia-Wisconsin
Payton McBride, Borah, Utah
Katarina Ostrowski, Boise, Wingate (N.C.)
Kelsey Oyler, Rocky Mountain (2021), Gonzaga
Bre Norris, Boise (2021), Portland
Grace Pekovich, Centennial, Hawaii
Cassidy Quicky, Rocky Mountain, Eastern Oregon
Tatum Seastrand, Bishop Kelly, Boise State
Olivia Smith, Eagle, BYU
Kasey Wardle, Rocky Mountain (2021), Utah
SOFTBALL
Darby Atkins, Bishop Kelly, Carroll College
Annie Davidson, Bishop Kelly, Carroll College
Noelle Foster, Eagle, Weber State
Siera Horton, Eagle, College of Southern Idaho
Megan Hostetler, Notus, Treasure Valley CC
Savannah Hunt, Eagle, Mt. Hood CC
Hattie Hruza, Vallivue, College of Idaho
Lindsay Jones, Kuna, Treasure Valley CC
Jaxie Klucewich, Eagle, Montana
Laura Lockard, Bishop Kelly, Dixie State
Gabi Peters, Eagle, Stanford
Shelby Ribordy, Mountain View, College of Idaho
Jaylynn Stinson, Bishop Kelly, Northwest Nazarene
Kaylan Walker, Rocky Mountain, Dixie State
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD/CROSS COUNTRY
Email information to mlycklama@idahostatesman.com
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD/CROSS COUNTRY
Emma Clark, Melba, Northwest Nazarene
BOYS TENNIS
Email information to mlycklama@idahostatesman.com
GIRLS TENNIS
Email information to mlycklama@idahostatesman.com
VOLLEYBALL
Morgan Bower, Skyview, BYU
Whitney Bower, Skyview (2020), BYU
Rachael Driskell, Columbia, Idaho State
Sidney Frith, Rocky Mountain, Salt Lake CC
Sarah Lyons, Rocky Mountain, Northwest Nazarene
Karen Murphy, Skyview, Dartmouth
Jordyn Pom Arleau, Timberline, Hawaii-Hilo
Jessi White, Ridgevue, Eastern Oregon
BOYS WRESTLING
Jonathon Fagan, Fruitland, Cornell
GIRLS WRESTLING
Email information to mlycklama@idahostatesman.com
BOYS SWIMMING
Email information to mlycklama@idahostatesman.com
GIRLS SWIMMING
Maggie Erwin, Boise, Minnesota
Charity Pittard, Rocky Mountain, Utah
Eva Suggs, Timberline, Liberty
BOYS LACROSSE
Email information to mlycklama@idahostatesman.com
GIRLS LACROSSE
Email information to mlycklama@idahostatesman.com
BOYS RUGBY
Email information to mlycklama@idahostatesman.com
GIRLS RUGBY
Email information to mlycklama@idahostatesman.com
Comments