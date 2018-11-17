Perfection achieved: Rocky Mountain football caps undefeated season with state title

The Rocky Mountain High football team capped a perfect season Saturday with a 24-22 victory over Highland in the 5A state championship, relying on a formula it’s utilized all season -- a ball-hawking defense and a steady dose of Nick Romano.
The Grizzlies (12-0) forced five turnovers, and Romano ran 309 yards and two touchdowns as Rocky Mountain won its second title in four years at Albertsons Stadium.
The Grizzlies are the first 5A team to finish the season undefeated since Highland in 2014.
The Rams (10-2) rallied late, cutting the deficit to two points when Andrew VanSickle caught a tipped ball for a 2-yard TD with 2 minutes, 27 seconds left. But Joe Strickland got pressure on Landon Demuzio’s potential game-tying, two-point pass, forcing an incompletion. Romano and Rocky Mountain then ran out the clock to hang on.
