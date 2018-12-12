He was Idaho’s leading rusher this fall. Now he’s committed to an in-state football team.

Rocky Mountain running back Nick Romano capped his senior year with an undefeated season, the state’s rushing title and as the 5A All-Idaho Player of the Year.
He added another highlight Wednesday night, verbally committing to a scholarship from the University of Idaho.
Romano said he chose the Vandals over scholarship offers from Idaho State and Georgetown. He also received a preferred walk-on offer from Boise State this week.
“I just felt wanted there,” Romano said. “That really helped with my decision. When I was there, they really cared for me on my official visit. Also, the players were great and I had a really good time and good experience.”
Rated a two-star recruit by 247Sports, Romano ran for 2,211 yards and 32 TDs this season, more than anyone in any Idaho classification this fall. He averaged 9.1 yards per carry, didn’t fumble once and finished the season with a season-high 309 rushing yards and two TDs in the 5A state championship game.
The 5-10, 195-pound senior was renowned for his dedication to the weight room. He said he runs a 4.43-second 40-yard dash, bench presses 360 pounds and squats 435.
“He’s a rare combination of a power runner with home-run speed,” Capital coach Todd Simis said during the All-Idaho voting.
Romano verbally committed to Idaho linebackers coach Bobby Daly during an in-home visit Wednesday. But he said the Vandals recruited him as a running back and told him he could compete for playing time as a freshman.
Idaho, which went 4-7 in its first season back in the Big Sky, graduated its leading rusher from the fall. Freshman Tyrese Walker (73 carries, 388 yards, one TD) was the only other running back with a significant role.
Romano said he’ll sign with Idaho at the beginning of the early signing period Wednesday. The 4.0 student will graduate in June, join the team over the summer and plans to major in business.
“I just felt it was the best fit for me,” Romano said of Idaho. “It’s a great school, great everything.”
Romano joins Mountain View tight end Joey Elwell (Montana) and Capital offensive lineman Jack Vering (Montana State) as known Division I football commits from the Treasure Valley ahead of the early signing day.
He’s the first known in-state commit for the Vandals in their 2019 recruiting class.
