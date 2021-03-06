Worth the hype and more. Meridian boys basketball wins first state title in 29 years.

Meridian shares the 5A boys basketball state championship trophy with their fellow students, family and fans after defeating Lake City 68-54 on Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. doswald@idahostatesman.com

The list of Idaho’s blue blood boys basketball programs doesn’t include Meridian.

But the Warriors entered the season as the 5A front runner. And they lived up to that billing every step of the way.

That final step included a 68-54 win over Lake City in the 5A state championship game Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center, bringing Meridian its first state title since 1992.

Senior guard McKay Anderson led the way, pouring in 23 points, including 19 in the first half as Meridian raced out to an early lead and never surrendered it.

Senior center Brody Rowbury added 13 points, and Davis Thacker and Joe Mpoyo each scored 10 points.

This is a breaking news post. Check back for a full story later.