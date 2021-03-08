Vote now in the Treasure Valley athlete of the week contest (March 1 to 7)

The Idaho Statesman’s athlete of the week contest is sponsored by Edmark Toyota. mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

Historic state championships and an assault on the record books top last week’s highlights around the Treasure Valley.

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman's athlete week of the contest.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

BOYS BASKETBALL

McKay Anderson, Meridian: The senior point guard scored a game-high 23 points and grabbed six rebounds in the 5A state championship game, leading the Warriors to their first state title since 1992.

Tyler Medaris, Middleton: The junior forward averaged 18.3 points and 8.7 rebounds to carry the Vikings to the 4A state championship, their first since 1965. He scored 13 points in the fourth quarter of a come-from-behind win in the semifinals.

DJ Green, McCall-Donnelly: The junior guard averaged 24.7 points and 5.3 rebounds to lead the Vandals to their best state tournament performance in program history. McCall-Donnelly finished second in the 3A tournament.

Johnny Sugarman, Ambrose: The junior guard averaged 18.3 points while sinking 12-of-26 (46%) 3-pointers to lead the Archers to a second-place finish in the 2A state tournament.

Nick Liebich, Riverstone: The senior forward recorded three straight double-doubles to lead the Otters to their best finish in program history, a second-place trophy at the 1A Division I state tournament. Liebich averaged 23.3 points, 13 rebounds, 3.3 steals and two blocks in three games.

Covy Kelly, Garden Valley: The senior broke his own 1A Division II state tournament scoring record, pouring in 45 points in the finals to lead the Wolverines to their first state title. He also tied the record for 3-pointers in a game (seven) and averaged 30 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists during the tournament.

