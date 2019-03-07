4A dunk contest: Watch Boise’s and Twin Falls’ top seniors battle for the crown

The top seniors from Boise and Twin Falls in the 4A classification met for one last time at the annual SIC vs. Great Basin senior all-star game Thursday at Bishop Kelly, and Kuna’s Preston Chandler won the halftime dunk competition.

Chandler beat out a field that included teammate Troy Patterson, Vallivue’s Amoro Lado, Mountain Home’s Jared Adams and Nehemiah Parker, Columbia’s Tripp Pugmire and Twin Falls’ Mitchell Brizee.

Watch the best dunks from the competition in the video above.

The District Four seniors won the all-star game 86-79 as Adams and Twin Falls’ Winston Duggan each scored 21 points. Lado led the SIC all-stars and all scorers with 23 points, and Patterson added 18.

The halftime festivities also included a 3-point contest. Columbia’s Jake Poulton represented the SIC, beating Great Basin representative Faust Ystueta of Twin Falls. Poulton sank 13 3-pointers in a minute to Ystueta’s 10 in the finals.

DISTRICT FOUR ALL-STARS 86, DISTRICT THREE ALL-STARS 79

District Four (86) — Winston Duggan, Twin Falls, 21 points; Abe Guzman, Minico, 7; Faust Ystueta, Twin Falls, 10; Brayden Olson, Wood River, 11; Nehemiah Parker, Mountain Home, 4; Jared Adams, Mountain Home, 21; Mitchell Brizzee, Twin Falls, 10.

District Three (79) — Henry Hunter, Bishop Kelly, 2 points; Jake Poulton, Columbia, 14; Gabe Gallegos, Vallivue, 2; Amoro Lado, Vallivue, 23; Tripp Pugmire, Columbia, 4; Hayden Hicks, Bishop Kelly, 3; Brett Kern, Emmett, 9; Preston Chandler, Kuna, 4; Troy Patterson, Kuan, 18.