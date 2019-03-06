Boys High School Basketball

5A SIC dunk contest: Watch the league’s top two dunkers square off in the finals

By Michael Lycklama

March 06, 2019 09:53 PM

Mountain View's Michael Ozomah and Centennial's Dayne Koch squared off in the finals of the 2019 5A Southern Idaho Conference dunk contest.
Mountain View's Michael Ozomah and Centennial's Dayne Koch squared off in the finals of the 2019 5A Southern Idaho Conference dunk contest.
In what came as a surprise to no one who’s watched high school basketball this season, Mountain View senior Michael Ozomah took home first place in the 5A SIC dunk contest Wednesday night.

Ozomah beat a field that included Centennial’s Dayne Koch, Capital’s Andre Treadwell and Rocky Mountain’s Cam Harrop, including a head-to-head matchup with Koch in the finals.

Watch highlights of the event in the video above.

The dunk contest came as part of the annual 5A SIC boys and girls all-star game for seniors at Centennial. Team Creech beat Team Pickett 54-52 in the girls all-star game, and Skyview’s Kelsey Higgins won the girls 3-point contest.

In the boys game, Team Boise beat Team West Ada 81-79 in sudden death overtime. Ozomah forced overtime with a dunk at the buzzer, but Boise got a lucky tip-in for the win. Meridian’s Spencer Tolman won the 3-point contest.

The 4A SIC follows with its all-star game against the 4A Great Basin Conference at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Bishop Kelly.

Michael Lycklama

Michael Lycklama has covered Idaho high school sports since 2007. He’s won national awards for his work uncovering the stories of the Treasure Valley’s best athletes and investigating behind-the-scenes trends.

