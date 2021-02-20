The start was ‘embarrassing.’ The finish was legendary for Mountain View’s state title

Mountain View hoists its second straight 5A girls basketball state championship trophy into the air after defeating Thunder Ridge 62-55 on Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Never count out a defending state champ. The Mountain View girls basketball team showed why Saturday.

Trailing by 16 points in the second quarter, the Mavericks roared back to life in the second half and raced past Thunder Ridge 62-55 to repeat as 5A state champions at the Ford Idaho Center.

The comeback was nothing new for Mountain View, which also rallied late to beat Timberline in the opening round of the state tournament and to top Boise for the district championship last week.

“We like to keep everybody on their toes, you know?” Mountain View senior D’Nia Williams told reporters after the game. “You guys think we’re going to lose. And then we’re like, ‘Nah. It was a joke.’”

Little went right for Mountain View (20-2) in the first half. Thunder Ridge (21-5) out rebounded the Mavericks 30-16 at the break. Williams and junior forward Naya Ojukwu both got into early foul trouble. And Mountain View couldn’t buy a 3-pointer to pull the Titans out of their zone defense.

But all that changed at halftime. Mountain View put on a show in the second half behind its three-headed monster of Ojukwu, Trinity Slocum and Williams, mounting a 22-2 run to seize control.

“‘We’re embarrassing ourselves,’ is what I told them (at halftime),” Mountain View coach Connie Skogrand said. “I said we need to start out hustling them. And so they took out that to heart.”

Ojukwu posted her third straight double-double of the tournament, finishing with 32 points and 16 rebounds. The performance allowed her to set a new 5A state tournament scoring record with 87 points in three games, besting the previous record of 85 set by former Mountain View great Destiny Slocum, the only McDonald’s All-American in state history.

Ojukwu’s jaw dropped when she heard the news before collecting herself.

“Freshman year, that was one of my goals because I always looked up to her so much,” Ojukwu said. “Freshman year, I was like, ‘I love her, but I’m going to break her records.’”

Ojukwu also tied a 5A tournament record with 33 made field goals, finishing the weekend 33-for-52 from the field. She also grabbed 40 rebounds. Idaho does not keep rebounding records.

Not to be left out, Williams set a tournament record of her own. She drained 5-of-8 3-pointers Saturday to score 15 points, including 12 in the second half. That allowed her to finish the weekend 13-for-22 behind the arc, edging the previous record of 12 made 3-pointers set by Eagle’s Meghan Boyd in 2019.

But perhaps the largest spark came from Trinity Slocum. She struggled in the first half, not scoring her first points until 53 seconds remained in the second quarter. But Ojukwu said she looked over at the Mavericks’ four-year starter at halftime and never saw her bat an eye.

“She was just sitting there like it’s any other game,” Ojukwu said. “So that gave me hope.”

The Mavericks’ emotional leader and four-year starter then took over the third quarter, grabbing three steals in the fram, pushing the pace and finding Ojukwu and Williams wide open for easy buckets.

The younger sister of Destiny Slocum often played in her shadow, constantly drawing comparisons and wearing the same No. 24. But Trinity Slocum leaves Mountain View with a decorated career that would make anyone jealous. It includes back-to-back state championships, three straight district titles and an 87-13 career record.

"I just kept the legacy going, and that's what I'm most proud about," said Trinity Slocum, who has signed with Hawaii. "I hope that the younger generations can keep it going, even without the last name or the number."





Trinity Slocum said she also took pride in helping Ojukwu break her sister’s scoring record.

“A lot of people expected me to be that person,” Trinity Slocum said. “But I’m glad that I could share in that and be the assist-er for the person that can beat that. Why not be happy?”

Boston University signee Lauren Davenport led Thunder Ridge with 12 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore Aspen Caldwell added 11 points, and Sierra John added nine points and 10 rebounds for the Titans, who made a surprise run to the finals.

The third-year school from Idaho Falls is the first team from East Idaho to qualify for a 5A state championship game since Pocatello in 1995.