He scored more than 100 goals for Caldwell. Now he’s the state soccer player of the year.

Caldwell senior Damian Arguello, left, celebrates his 99th career goal on Oct. 6, 2020. Arguello was named Idaho’s all-class player of the year Friday. kjones@idahostatesman.com

Caldwell’s Damian Arguello, one of the most prolific goal scorers in state history, received one last award Friday as the 2020-21 Gatorade Idaho Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

The state’s all-class player of the year honor comes after Arguello racked up 28 goals and 14 assists as a senior, pushing his career goal total to 108. The senior midfielder led Caldwell to back-to-back state titles in 2018 and ‘19 before the Cougars (10-4-1) won the state consolation title last fall.

“Damian Arguello is one of the most talented attacking players I have seen at the high school level in Idaho,” Vallivue coach Christian Adamson said in a news release. “His situational awareness, quick decision-making, his first touch and finishing quality make him a huge threat. His soccer IQ is well advanced for a player his age.”

Arguello was also elected the 4A all-state player of the year by the state’s coaches as a junior and senior. But the Gatorade award honors the state’s best player regardless of classification.

He’s the first boys soccer player from Caldwell to win the award since it started in 1985.

Arguello has signed to play at Salt Lake Community College next year, and he has volunteered locally with the Idaho Foodbank and as a youth soccer coach.

Other recent winners include Skyview’s Jordan Sykes (2019-20), Rocky Mountain’s Kristian Quiros (2018-19), Borah’s Ahmed Ibrahimovic (2017-18) and Rocky Mountain’s Jonah Dalmas (2016-17).

Gatorade plans to announce the state’s girls soccer player of the year Tuesday.