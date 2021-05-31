Brother battled brother for an Idaho State Cup soccer title. The younger one prevailed.

The U-19 Boise Timbers celebrate their 4-3, overtime win over the U-20 Boise Timbers in the Idaho State Cup championship Monday at the Simplot Sports Complex in East Boise. doswald@idahostatesman.com

The Arguello brothers took their sibling rivalry to the next nevel Monday.

Caldwell’s Adrian and Damian Arguello battled their entire lives in everything from backyard scrimmages to video games. But the two met as opponents in an organized game for the first time in the U-19/20 Idaho Youth Soccer State Cup finals.

Damian scored a victory for younger brothers everywhere, leading his U-19 Boise Timbers to a 4-3, overtime win over the U-20 Boise Timbers at the Simplot Sports Complex.

“The bigger brothers are always the one that wins, and the little brothers are the ones that don’t really get the spotlight,” Damian Arguello said. “But to (win) it this time really shows something because it’s always that brotherly love.”

That first matchup came as U.S. Youth Soccer makes up for a lost 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Idaho and states around the country didn’t crown state champions last summer, so the national organization let U-20 players come back for one last ride in the U-19 division.

The Arguello brothers wasted little time Monday showing why they are some of Idaho’s most decorated players in recent years.

The two led Caldwell High to its first state title in 22 years in 2018, Adrian’s senior season. The state’s coaches named Adrian part of the 4A all-state team every year except the one he spent in the Portland Timbers Academy. And Damian wrapped his career last fall with 108 career goals and as a two-time, 4A all-state player of the year.

Damian opened the scoring in the sixth minute and assisted two more goals. But Adrian led the U-20 squad’s comeback, setting up its first goal after trailing 2-0 at halftime. He then scored the equalizer and forced overtime with a header in the 90th minute.

It took someone outside the Arguello family to finally break the tie. Dino Draganovic drew a penalty kick in the 101st minute, and Jack Goode converted to secure the U-19 Timbers a spot in the Far West Regionals, which returns to Boise again June 21-27.

Damian said he’s won a State Cup title every year of his youth career. But beating his brother and his club teammates a year after COVID-19 shut everything down stands as his favorite championship by far.

“We’ve been going at it since we were little,” Damian said. “So to have one more (State Cup title) than him, it’s pretty funny. But it’s awesome. He’s an amazing player. He was the only player that we were worried about.”

Like any big brother, Adrian disputes Damian has any advantage. He points out he played up an age group at the U-13 level to win his first trophy. So he says they both have the same number of State Cup titles under their belts.

He said the two will sort it out when they get home.

“I always have the upper hand,” Adrian joked. “He knows I’m better than him, but he’ll say the other thing. That’s just brothers.”

Adrian originally hoped to team up with his younger brother this spring. But he’ll still have a pair of opportunities.

U-19 coach Bill Taylor said he’ll bring in a couple players from the U-20 squad for Far West to cover injuries and anyone who’s unavailable. And after playing one season at Arizona’s Yavapai Community College, Adrian hopes to join Damian at Salt Lake Community College in the fall.

But after losing what was supposed to be his final youth soccer season to the pandemic, Adrian said Monday’s championship would provide a perfect ending.

“It was really cool,” Adrian said. “Playing against your brother, I mean, that’s the best thing.”

BOISE TIMBERS, THORNS CLEAN UP AGAIN

The Boise Timbers-Thorns racked up the championship trophies, winning 10 of the 14 tournaments at the Simplot Sports Complex. State Cup champions automatically advance to Far West Regionals.

The Boise Timbers nearly swept the boys championships, taking home six of the seven state titles. The only division they didn’t win was U-13, the youngest level. Caldwell’s Idaho Inferno beat North Boise FC 5-1 for that title.

Meanwhile, the Thorns won four championships on the girls side, including U-13, U-16, U-17 and U-19/20. The U-16 Thorns had the most dominant weekend, winning all five games by a combined score of 29-0. That group won a national President’s Cup title in 2018.

The former Boise Nationals and FC Nova clubs merged to form the Timbers-Thorns in 2018. The boys clubs are called the Timbers. The girls clubs use the Thorns nickname.

The Timbers-Thorns won 12 of 14 titles in their first State Cup in 2019 before the canceled 2020 competition.

STATE CUP CHAMPIONSHIP SCORES

GIRLS

U13: Boise Thorns 5, Portneuf Valley SC 1

U14: Idaho Rush Premier 5, Idaho Rush Nero 0

U15: Indie Chicas 2, Boise Thorns 1

U16: Boise Thorns 6, Idaho Inferno 0

U17: Boise Thorns 2, Idaho Rush 0

U18: CGA Academy 4, Thorns North 3

U19/20: Boise Thorns 4, Idaho Rush 0

BOYS

U13: Idaho Inferno 5, North Boise FC 1

U14: Boise Timbers 2, Idaho Rush 1

U15: Boise Timbers 4, Idaho Rush 2

U16: Boise Timbers (won group)

U17: Boise Timbers (won group)

U18: Boise Timbers 7, Renegades FC 0

U19/20: ‘02 Boise Timbers 4, ‘01 Boise Timbers 3 (OT)