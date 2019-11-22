Varsity Extra

All-state soccer teams revealed. These were the best boys, girls in Idaho this fall.

The all-state soccer teams are selected by members of the Idaho High School Soccer Coaches Association and United Soccer Coaches.

GIRLS SOCCER

All-Class State Player of the Year: Kelsey Oyler, jr., Rocky Mountain

5A All-State team

Player of the Year: Kelsey Oyler, jr., Rocky Mountain

Coach of the Year: Donal Kaehler, Rocky Mountain

Rocky Mountain midfielder Kelsey Oyler celebrates a goal in the district soccer championship. She was elected Idaho’s all-class girls soccer player of the year by the state’s coaches. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

First team

Mariah Albin, sr., F, Boise

Ava Ranson, sr., F, Timberline

Analise Brunson, sr., F, Madison

Logan Smith, so., F, Boise

Maddy Lasher, sr., M, Lake City

Violet Rademacher, so., M, Rocky Mountain

Payton Baratcart, sr., M, Boise

Kendra McDaniel, jr., M, Boise

Katelyn Alcorn, sr., D, Timberline

Brynn Celani, so., D, Timberline

Kenzie Kluksdal, sr., D, Boise

Kasey Wardle, jr., GK, Rocky Mountain

Second team

Larissa Wegner, jr., F, Rocky Mountain

Eden Makaafi, sr., F, Borah

Olivia Vance, sr., F, Mountain View

Sophia Avalos, fr., F, Mountain View

Sophie Drown, jr., M, Eagle

Kearney Hoggan, sr., M, Eagle

Maddy Smith, sr., M, Lake City

Ainsley Terada, jr., M, Rocky Mountain

Callie Baker, sr., D, Mountain View

Megan Gustafson, jr., D, Timberline

Mary Meeks, jr., D, Rocky Mountain

Bre Norris, jr., GK, Boise

Kuna’s Alexis Haws was voted the 4A girls soccer player of the year by the state’s coaches. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

4A All-State team

Player of the Year: Alexis Haws, jr., Kuna

Coach of the Year: Conor Baranksi, Sandpoint

First team

Makali Nance, sr., F, Jerome

Jordie Breeden, jr., F, Sandpoint

Alexis Pond, jr., F, Bishop Kelly

Jayla Ponce, jr., F, Kuna

Kiley Webster, sr., M, Sandpoint

Piper Frank, so., M, Sandpoint

Emalie Wood, sr., M, Middleton

Madison Bailey, sr., M, Twin Falls

Emma Thielbahr, so., D, Sandpoint

Isabella Vinsonhaler, sr., D, Bishop Kelly

Kendall Rubright, sr., D, Sandpoint

Ali Chatterton, jr., D, Bishop Kelly

Hattie Larson, jr., GK, Sandpoint

Honorable mention

Teresa Ledezma, so., F, Skyline

Addy Wyatt, jr., F, Middleton

Addison Moser, sr., M, Preston

Leslie Castejon, sr., M, Caldwell

Josie Brence, jr., D, Middleton

Kylie Larsen, sr., D, Preston

Kaydence Moore, jr., GK, Caldwell

Ariel Kotte, sr., GK, Kuna

3A All-State Team

Player of the Year: Sarah Hines, jr., Coeur d’Alene Charter

Coach of the Year: Stacy Smith, Coeur d’Alene Charter

First team

Morgan Teichert, sr., F, Sugar-Salem

Halle Romero, jr., F, American Falls

Lily Congeleton, sr., F, McCall-Donnelly

Sunny Bennion, jr., M, Sugar-Salem

Isabella Lucky, so., M, Coeur d’Alene Charter

Falon Hanna, jr., M, Sun Valley

Naomi Connolley, jr., M, Grangeville

Abbi Roubidoux, fr., M, Fruitland

Riley Jo Anderson, jr., D, Coeur d’Alene Charter

Alli Rathfon, sr., D, Sun Valley

Payton Jackman, jr., D, Kimberly

Caroline Estep, jr., D, Sun Valley

Nayeli Lopez, sr., GK, McCall-Donnelly

Second team

Abby Smith, sr., F, Fruitland

Caeley Ryan, so., F, McCall-Donnelly

Kate Bleffert, sr., M, Teton

Aisha Clarke, sr., M, Gooding

Maia McSherry, so., M, McCall-Donnelly

Khloe Kleint, sr., M, McCall-Donnelly

Jo Koyle, sr., D, Declo

Madison Tesnohlidek, so., D, Fruitland

Skyview’s Jordan Skyes, center, was voted the 5A boys soccer player of the year by the state’s coaches. Loren Orr For the Idaho Satesman

BOYS SOCCER

All-Class State Player of the Year: Damian Arguello, jr., Caldwell

5A All-State Team

Player of the Year: Jordyn Sykes, jr., Skyview

Coach of the Year: Kevin Mayhugh, Eagle

First team

Mason Slaughter, sr., F, Timberline

Johnny Comacho, so., F, Skyview

Adam Hernandez, jr., M, Madison

Truman Hoggan, sr., M, Eagle

Jack Goode, jr., M, Boise

Tyler Kramer, sr., M, Borah

Nick Bisango, sr., M, Mountain View

Austin Frisk, sr., D, Eagle

Nick Liebich, jr., D, Boise

Jared Sieloff, sr., D, Borah

Marco Vega, sr., D, Mountain View

Drew Morris, sr., GK, Eagle

Honorable mention

Thomas Ryden, sr., F, Boise

Jonah Parsons , sr., F, Centennial

Rama Ramadhani, sr., F, Borah

Jesus Lopez, sr., M, Thunder Ridge

Jackson Henkle, sr., M, Lake City

Sawyer Luthy, so., M, Boise

Braden Anderson, sr., M, Centennial

Alexis Ayon, sr., D, Madison

Cooper Proctor, jr., GK, Coeur d’Alene

Eli Marler, sr., GK, Borah

Caldwell junior Damian Arguello was voted Idaho’s all-class boys soccer player of the year by the state’s coaches. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

4A All-State Team

Player of the Year: Damian Arguello, jr., Caldwell

Coach of the Year: Rhys Yeakley, Caldwell

First team

Jose Armando Tapia, sr., F, Canyon Ridge

Lennyn Solis, sr., F, Emmett

Luis Martinez, sr., F, Jerome

Antonio Rossi, sr., F, Middleton

Evan Odberg, jr., M, Moscow

Cristian Yeakley, sr., M, Caldwell

Jaxon Keller, sr., M, Hillcrest

Jonathan Vazquez, sr., D, Caldwell

Connor Johnson, sr., D, Idaho Falls

Erik Lozano, sr., D, Caldwell

Peyton Childers, sr., D, Vallivue

Tristian McMahon, sr., GK, Nampa

Second team

Juan Osuna, jr., F, Vallivue

Bernard Kindall, jr., F, Wood River

Baldo Sandoval, sr., F, Jerome

Alfredo Ortiz, jr., F, Jerome

Sergio Varela, sr., M, Twin Falls

Edgar Salamanca, jr., M, Wood River

Dylan Manker, sr., M, Ridgevue

Ben Nelson, sr., D, Hillcrest

Alex Cruz, jr., D, Caldwell

Alonzo Estrada, sr., D, Wood River

Tyler Stauffer, sr., GK, Hillcrest

3A All-State Team

Co-Players of the Year; Cash Dart, sr., Sun Valley; Ridley Lindstrom, sr., Sun Valley

Coach of the Year: Richard Whitelaw, Sun Valley

First team

Brian Martinez, sr., F, American Falls

Daniel Pena, sr., F, American Falls

Alex Cruz, sr., F, Bliss

Bryce Bake, sr., F, Weiser

Fletcher Stump, sr., M, Sun Valley

Ander Barbot, sr., M, Weiser

Caden Cramer, sr., M, Weiser

Nathan Turner, sr., M, Weiser

Shea Brokaw, sr., D, Sun Valley

Pedro Ixta, sr., D, Weiser

Sam Puzey, sr., D, Sugar-Salem

Jesse Swift, sr., D, Bliss

Mikel Sanchez-duPont, sr., GK, Sun Valley

Second team

Bernard Kindall, jr., F, McCall-Donnelly

Kaleb Gabriel, sr., M, Bliss

Jordan Dayley, sr., M, Sugar-Salem

Dalin Foster, jr., D, Bonners Ferry

Gabe Rasmussen, jr., GK, Weiser

