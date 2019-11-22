Varsity Extra
All-state soccer teams revealed. These were the best boys, girls in Idaho this fall.
The all-state soccer teams are selected by members of the Idaho High School Soccer Coaches Association and United Soccer Coaches.
[Related: All-conference girls soccer teams | All-conference boys soccer teams]
GIRLS SOCCER
All-Class State Player of the Year: Kelsey Oyler, jr., Rocky Mountain
5A All-State team
Player of the Year: Kelsey Oyler, jr., Rocky Mountain
Coach of the Year: Donal Kaehler, Rocky Mountain
First team
Mariah Albin, sr., F, Boise
Ava Ranson, sr., F, Timberline
Analise Brunson, sr., F, Madison
Logan Smith, so., F, Boise
Maddy Lasher, sr., M, Lake City
Violet Rademacher, so., M, Rocky Mountain
Payton Baratcart, sr., M, Boise
Kendra McDaniel, jr., M, Boise
Katelyn Alcorn, sr., D, Timberline
Brynn Celani, so., D, Timberline
Kenzie Kluksdal, sr., D, Boise
Kasey Wardle, jr., GK, Rocky Mountain
Second team
Larissa Wegner, jr., F, Rocky Mountain
Eden Makaafi, sr., F, Borah
Olivia Vance, sr., F, Mountain View
Sophia Avalos, fr., F, Mountain View
Sophie Drown, jr., M, Eagle
Kearney Hoggan, sr., M, Eagle
Maddy Smith, sr., M, Lake City
Ainsley Terada, jr., M, Rocky Mountain
Callie Baker, sr., D, Mountain View
Megan Gustafson, jr., D, Timberline
Mary Meeks, jr., D, Rocky Mountain
Bre Norris, jr., GK, Boise
4A All-State team
Player of the Year: Alexis Haws, jr., Kuna
Coach of the Year: Conor Baranksi, Sandpoint
First team
Makali Nance, sr., F, Jerome
Jordie Breeden, jr., F, Sandpoint
Alexis Pond, jr., F, Bishop Kelly
Jayla Ponce, jr., F, Kuna
Kiley Webster, sr., M, Sandpoint
Piper Frank, so., M, Sandpoint
Emalie Wood, sr., M, Middleton
Madison Bailey, sr., M, Twin Falls
Emma Thielbahr, so., D, Sandpoint
Isabella Vinsonhaler, sr., D, Bishop Kelly
Kendall Rubright, sr., D, Sandpoint
Ali Chatterton, jr., D, Bishop Kelly
Hattie Larson, jr., GK, Sandpoint
Honorable mention
Teresa Ledezma, so., F, Skyline
Addy Wyatt, jr., F, Middleton
Addison Moser, sr., M, Preston
Leslie Castejon, sr., M, Caldwell
Josie Brence, jr., D, Middleton
Kylie Larsen, sr., D, Preston
Kaydence Moore, jr., GK, Caldwell
Ariel Kotte, sr., GK, Kuna
3A All-State Team
Player of the Year: Sarah Hines, jr., Coeur d’Alene Charter
Coach of the Year: Stacy Smith, Coeur d’Alene Charter
First team
Morgan Teichert, sr., F, Sugar-Salem
Halle Romero, jr., F, American Falls
Lily Congeleton, sr., F, McCall-Donnelly
Sunny Bennion, jr., M, Sugar-Salem
Isabella Lucky, so., M, Coeur d’Alene Charter
Falon Hanna, jr., M, Sun Valley
Naomi Connolley, jr., M, Grangeville
Abbi Roubidoux, fr., M, Fruitland
Riley Jo Anderson, jr., D, Coeur d’Alene Charter
Alli Rathfon, sr., D, Sun Valley
Payton Jackman, jr., D, Kimberly
Caroline Estep, jr., D, Sun Valley
Nayeli Lopez, sr., GK, McCall-Donnelly
Second team
Abby Smith, sr., F, Fruitland
Caeley Ryan, so., F, McCall-Donnelly
Kate Bleffert, sr., M, Teton
Aisha Clarke, sr., M, Gooding
Maia McSherry, so., M, McCall-Donnelly
Khloe Kleint, sr., M, McCall-Donnelly
Jo Koyle, sr., D, Declo
Madison Tesnohlidek, so., D, Fruitland
BOYS SOCCER
All-Class State Player of the Year: Damian Arguello, jr., Caldwell
5A All-State Team
Player of the Year: Jordyn Sykes, jr., Skyview
Coach of the Year: Kevin Mayhugh, Eagle
First team
Mason Slaughter, sr., F, Timberline
Johnny Comacho, so., F, Skyview
Adam Hernandez, jr., M, Madison
Truman Hoggan, sr., M, Eagle
Jack Goode, jr., M, Boise
Tyler Kramer, sr., M, Borah
Nick Bisango, sr., M, Mountain View
Austin Frisk, sr., D, Eagle
Nick Liebich, jr., D, Boise
Jared Sieloff, sr., D, Borah
Marco Vega, sr., D, Mountain View
Drew Morris, sr., GK, Eagle
Honorable mention
Thomas Ryden, sr., F, Boise
Jonah Parsons , sr., F, Centennial
Rama Ramadhani, sr., F, Borah
Jesus Lopez, sr., M, Thunder Ridge
Jackson Henkle, sr., M, Lake City
Sawyer Luthy, so., M, Boise
Braden Anderson, sr., M, Centennial
Alexis Ayon, sr., D, Madison
Cooper Proctor, jr., GK, Coeur d’Alene
Eli Marler, sr., GK, Borah
4A All-State Team
Player of the Year: Damian Arguello, jr., Caldwell
Coach of the Year: Rhys Yeakley, Caldwell
First team
Jose Armando Tapia, sr., F, Canyon Ridge
Lennyn Solis, sr., F, Emmett
Luis Martinez, sr., F, Jerome
Antonio Rossi, sr., F, Middleton
Evan Odberg, jr., M, Moscow
Cristian Yeakley, sr., M, Caldwell
Jaxon Keller, sr., M, Hillcrest
Jonathan Vazquez, sr., D, Caldwell
Connor Johnson, sr., D, Idaho Falls
Erik Lozano, sr., D, Caldwell
Peyton Childers, sr., D, Vallivue
Tristian McMahon, sr., GK, Nampa
Second team
Juan Osuna, jr., F, Vallivue
Bernard Kindall, jr., F, Wood River
Baldo Sandoval, sr., F, Jerome
Alfredo Ortiz, jr., F, Jerome
Sergio Varela, sr., M, Twin Falls
Edgar Salamanca, jr., M, Wood River
Dylan Manker, sr., M, Ridgevue
Ben Nelson, sr., D, Hillcrest
Alex Cruz, jr., D, Caldwell
Alonzo Estrada, sr., D, Wood River
Ben Nelson, sr., D, Hillcrest
Tyler Stauffer, sr., GK, Hillcrest
3A All-State Team
Co-Players of the Year; Cash Dart, sr., Sun Valley; Ridley Lindstrom, sr., Sun Valley
Coach of the Year: Richard Whitelaw, Sun Valley
First team
Brian Martinez, sr., F, American Falls
Daniel Pena, sr., F, American Falls
Alex Cruz, sr., F, Bliss
Bryce Bake, sr., F, Weiser
Fletcher Stump, sr., M, Sun Valley
Ander Barbot, sr., M, Weiser
Caden Cramer, sr., M, Weiser
Nathan Turner, sr., M, Weiser
Shea Brokaw, sr., D, Sun Valley
Pedro Ixta, sr., D, Weiser
Sam Puzey, sr., D, Sugar-Salem
Jesse Swift, sr., D, Bliss
Mikel Sanchez-duPont, sr., GK, Sun Valley
Second team
Bernard Kindall, jr., F, McCall-Donnelly
Kaleb Gabriel, sr., M, Bliss
Jordan Dayley, sr., M, Sugar-Salem
Dalin Foster, jr., D, Bonners Ferry
Gabe Rasmussen, jr., GK, Weiser
Comments