Vote now in the Treasure Valley athletes of the week contest (March 22 to 28)

The annual spring break tournaments saw a bounty of home runs, late-inning dramatics and two players hit for the cycle.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

SOFTBALL

Brooke Garman, Vallivue: The junior cranked five home runs in five games, finishing the week 9-for-15 with three triples, two doubles, 13 RBIs, 13 runs scored and a 1.770 slugging percentage. She hit for the cycle against Weiser.

Alexa Jensen, Idaho City: The junior and former baseball player finished a doubleheader against Wilder 8-for-12 with three doubles, a triple and seven runs scored.

Hillary Victor, Eagle: The senior shortstop hit .583 with three doubles, five RBIs and five runs scored as the Mustangs went 3-1 at the Win the Pitch (WTP) Spring Break Classic.

Kylee Morgan, Nampa: The senior went 9-for-13 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs to lead the Bulldogs to a 2-2 record at the WTP Spring Break Classic.

Aliana Giddings, Kuna: The junior led the Kavemen to a 4-0 record at the WTP Spring Break Classic by going 7-for-12 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs.

Hallie Campbell, Columbia: The sophomore hit for the cycle and went 4-for-4 with a RBI in the Wildcats’ 10-6 loss to Jerome.

Emma Hofhine, Ridgevue: The senior went 3-for-4 with two triples, a home run and six RBIs in a 19-3 win over Fruitland. She led the Warhawks to a 4-0 record at the WTP Spring Break Classic by going 6-for-15 with 10 RBIs and eight runs scored.

Amber Thornton, Timberline: The junior threw a six-inning, complete game shutout against Idaho Falls. She allowed two hits and struck out eight in an 11-0 victory.

Harper Goodwin, Emmett: She went 5-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs to lead the Huskies to a 17-12 win over Meridian. She finished the week 10-for-14 with seven RBIs.

Jazmyn Jenkins, Mountain View: The junior finished the week 8-for-12 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs to lead the Mavericks to a 3-1 record at the WTP Spring Break Classic.

BASEBALL

Cole Rohlmeier, Rocky Mountain: The sophomore went 5-for-10 with two triples, three runs scored and six RBIs in the three wins for the Grizzlies last week.

Jordan Bowles, Horseshoe Bend: The senior dominated a doubleheader sweep of Idaho City, going 5-for-5 with a double and seven RBIs. He also picked up a win on the mound in the opener.

Jackson Hatch, Bishop Kelly: The junior threw six shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out five to lead the Knights to a 7-0 win over Blackfoot.

Lance Pike, Eagle: The senior threw four shutout innings, allowing four hits and striking out five to lead the Mustangs to a 10-0 win over Madison. He also went 5-for-10 with two doubles, a triple and six RBIs in three games.

Jerry Hernandez, Vallivue: The junior ripped a three-run, walk-off triple to deliver the Falcons an 8-7 win over Meridian.

Will Grizzle, Mountain View: The freshman fired a six-inning, complete-game shutout, allowing one hit and striking out nine to lead the Mavericks to a 10-0 win over Rigby.

Landen Mendive, Fruitland: He lined a walk-off single to center field in the bottom of the eighth inning to lead the Grizzlies to a 14-13 win over Capital. He finished the game 5-for-5 with three RBIs

Lizandro Pina, Nampa: The senior cranked a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Bulldogs to a 6-5 win over Boise.

Jose Leon, Wilder: The senior destroyed Idaho City pitching in a doubleheader, going a combined 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBIs in a sweep.

