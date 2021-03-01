Vote now in the Treasure Valley athlete of the week contests (Feb. 22 to 28)

The Idaho Statesman’s athlete of the week contest is sponsored by Edmark Toyota. mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

History-making state wrestling championships, undefeated seasons and district basketball titles top last week’s highlights around the Treasure Valley.

WRESTLING

Caleb Shaw, New Plymouth: The sophomore won the 2A 113-pound title, leading the Pilgrims to their first team state championship. He pinned his way into the finals, then beat a defending champ 7-1.

MaHonri Rushton, McCall-Donnelly: The senior pinned all four opponents he faced to win the 3A 195-pound title and finish the year undefeated (41-0).

Josh Mendoza, Timberline: The senior capped an undefeated season (15-0) with the 5A 113-pound state title. He’s Timberline’s first state champ since 2003.

Hunter Mitchell, Kuna: The senior became the 30th wrestler in Idaho history to win four state titles with a 5-3 decision in the 5A 132-pound finals.

Cade White, Meridian: The sophomore won his second straight state championship (5A 138), helping the Warriors bring home their first team title since 1987.

Charley Hastriter, Capital: The Oregon State-bound senior finished an undefeated season (18-0) with the 5A heavyweight championship. He was seconds short of finishing the year pinning every opponent he faced.

Christopher Martino, Bishop Kelly: The senior won his third straight state title, beating Caldwell’s Hunter Bidelman 8-6 in overtime for the 4A 126 crown.

Simon Alberto Luna, Nampa: The sophomore pinned all four opponents in the first round to win the 4A 113-pound title.

Tanner Frothinger, Eagle: The sophomore brought home his second state championship Friday, winning the 5A 120-pound crown with a 4-0 decision.

Layne Feasel Dalton, Emmett: The senior repeated as the 4A 182-pound champ with a 7-2 decision in the finals.

Nico Rodriguez, Columbia: The junior repeated as the 4A 220-pound title winner with a 9-2 decision in the finals.

Dylan Summers, Middleton: The senior won an upset state title, scoring a takedown in sudden-death overtime in the 4A heavyweight finals.

Elijah Carter, Weiser: The senior won the 3A 220-pound state title as the No. 4 seed, beating the No. 1 and No. 2 seed along the way.

Isai Arriaga, Marsing: The senior scored an 8-7 win in the 2A 182-pound state championship match.

BOYS BASKETBALL

McKay Anderson, Meridian: The senior scored a game-high 21 points and added three steals as Meridian dug out of an 11-0 hole to win its first 5A District Three championship since 2003.

Tyler Medaris, Middleton: The junior scored a game-high 16 points to lead Middleton to back-to-back 4A District Three championships with a 57-41 win over Bishop Kelly.

Henry Clark, Melba: The senior racked up 22 points and six rebounds to lead the Mustangs to a 62-57 win over Ambrose in the 2A District Three championship. It’s Melba’s first district title since 2016.

Matt Hall, New Plymouth: The senior poured in 24 points in a state play-in game to clinch the Pilgrims a spot at the 2A state tournament.

Jason Janish, Eagle: The senior scored 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting to lead the Mustangs to a 57-40 win over Timberline in a district tournament elimination game.

Caleb Smith, Gem State: The senior averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds in the Jaguars’ final two games.

Jacob Ankeny, Marsing: The senior racked up 10 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks in a 33-30 win over Cole Valley Christian in the 2A District Three tournament.