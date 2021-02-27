Second fiddle? Not anymore. ‘Monsters’ lead New Plymouth wrestling to 1st state title

The Idaho high school wrestling state tournament wrapped up Saturday with the 3A and 2A classifications crowning their champions.

Here are all the highlights from a day that saw seven more Treasure Valley wrestlers win titles, giving the greater Boise area 20 champions for the weekend.

New Plymouth captures first state title

After finishing as the runner-up three times in the past six years, the Pilgrims brought home the first team title in program history Saturday.

New Plymouth edged Ririe, the six-time defending state champion, 236-182 for the 2A crown.

“I feel about 100 pounds lighter than I did this morning,” New Plymouth coach Caleb Campbell joked. “I’m really proud of these guys. And I’m happy for them to do this for the program and the school.”

The Pilgrims set a host of program records along the way, including the most individual champions (four) and most state placers (10).

Juniors Kyle Rice (37-0) and Joel Campbell (50-0) led the way again, each winning their third state title and wrapping up undefeated seasons. Rice won the 126-pound division, and Campbell, the coach’s son, was the champion at 145 pounds. Both will have a shot at a prestigious fourth state title next year.

But they weren’t alone as the Pilgrims racked up points all over the Idaho Center. Junior Trent Myers (36-3) earned his second state title, winning the 152-pound weight class. And sophomore Caleb Shaw (37-7) climbed the podium for the first time at 113 pounds.

“This team just has a lot of monsters on it,” Caleb Campbell said. “But they also came together as a family and really fought for each other.”

New Plymouth loses just two seniors to graduation, making it an early favorite to bring home more hardware next year.

McCall’s Rushton goes undefeated

McCall-Donnelly senior MaHonri Rushton capped an undefeated season with the 3A 195-pound title, pinning Gooding’s Logan Anderson 4 minutes, 59 seconds into the match.

Rushton (41-0), an Oregon state champ last year, pinned every opponent he faced at state. Saturday’s championship match was just his second of the year that reached the third round.

Another four-time state champ

A day after Kuna’s Hunter Mitchell won his fourth title, Buhl’s Kade Orr became the 31st wrestler in Idaho history to complete a four-peat.

Orr (47-0) pinned his way to the finals, then scored a 12-4 major decision over Payette’s Tyler Feeley for the 3A 120-pound title.

More local champions

Elijah Carter, Weiser: The senior (25-6) entered as the No. 4 seed. But he upset the top seed in the semis, then pinned the second seed in 4:56 in the 3A 220-pound finals.

Isai Arriaga, Marsing: The senior (28-3) pulled out an 8-7 victory for the 2A 182-pound title, his first state championship.

Fourth girl places at state

Highland-Craigmont sophomore Kadence Beck became the fourth female in Idaho history to place at state, finishing sixth in the 2A 106-pound division.

Beck (23-9) follows Moscow sophomore Skyla Zimmerman, who also earned a sixth-place finish Friday in the 4A 106-pound bracket.

This is the final year girls will have to compete against boys at state. Idaho will sponsor a separate, female-only division next season.