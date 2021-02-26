Idaho state wrestling: Meridian snaps title drought, a 4-time state champ is crowned

Meridian’s Cade White helped lead Meridian to its first state wrestling title in 33 years. White won his second title with a 6-2 decision over Rocky Mountain’s Tyler Jones in the 5A 138-pound finals Friday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. doswald@idahostatesman.com

A Kuna wrestler etched his name in the record books, and Meridian brought home its first state title in 34 years Friday during the first day of the Idaho state wrestling tournament.

Here are all the highlights from a day that saw 13 Treasure Valley wrestlers win individual titles.

Meridian wins state wrestling title

The Warriors steamrolled the competition and threatened the tournament scoring record en route to their first state wrestling championship since 1987.

Meridian racked up 324 points, finishing 74 points ahead of Kuna with 250 points in second place. Post Falls, which finished third, holds the all-classification scoring at 338.5 points.

The Warriors qualified 29 wrestlers for state, and 16 of them finished on the medal stand. That includes two state champions in 126-pound freshman Jason Mara (40-2) and 138-pound sophomore Cade White (39-3). White is already a two-time state champ and could become the Warriors’ first four-time state champ.

Meridian also had a pair of runners-up in junior Nathan Gregory (132) and senior Kaleb Smith (182), who exited his final match with an injury.

The wrestling championship snaps a drought for Meridian’s wrestling program. It’s the school’s first state title in any team sport since its football program won it all in 2007.

Kuna senior Hunter Mitchell celebrates his fourth state title with a 6-2 decision over Meridian’s Nathan Gregory in the 5A, 138-pound championship Friday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Kuna’s Mitchell wins fourth title

Hunter Mitchell took his place among Idaho’s all-time greats Friday, pulling out a dramatic victory to become a four-time state champion.

Mitchell recorded a takedown of Gregory with 4 seconds left in sudden-death overtime to score a 5-3 win in the 5A 132-pound championship.

The win makes him the 30th wrestler in Idaho history to climb to the top of the podium every year of his career. And he’s the second in program history, following Michael Cook (2011-14).

Mitchell (40-6) didn’t steamroll his way through the season as he often does, finishing sixth at Rollie Lane and fourth at Minico’s Red Halverson Invite. But Kuna coach Pat Owens said his ability to overcome that adversity makes his championship even more impressive.

“His resilience is one of his greatest characteristics,” Owens said. “He didn’t get diverted. He kept his eye on the goal, even through losses and other difficult things in his life.”

Owens said he’s coached several outstanding wrestlers, but Mitchell will go down as one of the best.

“He’s special in his own way,” Owens said. “He’s a tenacious competitor, an incredibly hard worker and a coachable kid that learns and evolves.”

Capital heavyweight dominates

Oregon State signee Charley Hastriter punctuated a perfect season with a 9-2 decision over Highland’s Ian Allen in the 5A heavyweight finals, winning his second straight title.

Hastriter (18-0) had pinned every opponent he faced this year until the finals. He threatened a pin in the final seconds, placing Allen on his back. But time ran out.

Timberline’s first undefeated wrestler

After falling by one point in the semifinals each of the past two years, Timberline junior Josh Mendoza capped a historic season with a 4-0 decision over Kuna’s Anderson White in the 5A 113-pound finals.

The win makes Mendoza (15-0) the first undefeated wrestler in program history. He’s also just the second state champ from Timberline, following Ryan Gomez in 2003.

Bishop Kelly’s Christopher Martino celebrates his overtime win in the 4A 126-pound state championship. He beat Caldwell’s Hunter Bidelman 8-6 on Friday for his third straight title. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

A third title for BK’s Martino

He needed overtime. But Bishop Kelly junior Christopher Martino kept his quest for four state titles alive with an 8-6 overtime win over Caldwell’s Hunter Bidelman for the 4A 126-pound title.

Martino trailed 5-3 entering the third, then quickly took the lead only to see Bidelman recover to force overtime. But Martino took the final momentum swing, taking down Bidelman in the sudden-death period.

Martino (36-1) was already the first two-time champ in Bishop Kelly history. He improved to 114-4 in his career.

Nampa’s Simon Alberto Luna celebrates his state 4A, 106-pound championship win with a backflip Friday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Nampa barely misses state title

Despite 11 placers and two state champs, the Bulldogs fell two points short of their first state title since 1993.

Jerome took the 4A crown instead, edging Nampa 195-193 for its first title since 1975.

Nampa freshman Carson Exferd capped his undefeated season (36-0) with the 106-pound title. And Simon Alberto Luna (33-4) pinned his way to the top of the 113-pound division, including a 45-second pin in the finals. None of his matches reached the second round.

More state champs

Tanner Frothinger, Eagle: He was Eagle’s first state champ in eight years last season. The sophomore (31-4) repeated Saturday with a 4-0 decision for the 5A 120-pound title.

He was Eagle’s first state champ in eight years last season. The sophomore (31-4) repeated Saturday with a 4-0 decision for the 5A 120-pound title. Cael Palmer, Kuna: The junior (45-1) held on to edge Post Falls’ Nathan Miller 6-5 for the 5A 160-pound title.

The junior (45-1) held on to edge Post Falls’ Nathan Miller 6-5 for the 5A 160-pound title. Layne Feasel Dalton, Emmett: The senior (28-2) ended his career with his first title with a 7-2 decision to win the 4A 182-pound division.

The senior (28-2) ended his career with his first title with a 7-2 decision to win the 4A 182-pound division. Nico Rodriguez, Columbia: The junior (36-1) repeated as the 4A 220-pound champ with a 9-2 decision over Jerome’s Porter Wright.

The junior (36-1) repeated as the 4A 220-pound champ with a 9-2 decision over Jerome’s Porter Wright. Dylan Summers, Middleton: A takedown in sudden-death overtime propelled the senior (37-7) and No. 4 seed to the 4A heavyweight crown.

Another girl places at state

Moscow sophomore Skyla Zimmerman became the third girl in Idaho history to place at the state meet, finishing sixth in 4A’s 106-pound bracket.

Idaho girls must compete against boys at the official state meet. But Idaho will start a separate, female-only division at next year’s state tournament.

A record 18 girls qualified for state this year, none above the 132-pound weight class.

Zimmerman (19-4) joins Mountain Home’s Aerial Groene and Post Falls’ Cierra Foster as the only girls to ever place at the state tournament. Groene finished fourth at 4A’s 106 pounds in 2012, and Foster was third at 5A’s 106 pounds in 2014.