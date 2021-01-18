Vote now in the Treasure Valley athletes of the week contest (Jan. 11 to 17)

The Idaho Statesman’s athlete of the week contest is sponsored by Edmark Toyota. mlycklama@idahostatesman.com

A pair of records fell last week in the Treasure Valley. But were they the best performances of the week?

Help us choose in the latest Idaho Statesman's athlete week of the contest, sponsored by Edmark Toyota.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Noah White, Mountain View: The senior averaged 12 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals to lead the Mavericks to wins over Timberline and Capital.

Hyrum Lindsey, Fruitland: The senior scored 40 points in a 69-58 win at Weiser. He finished the week averaging 32 points, 15 rebounds and four assists in two league victories.

Tyler Thurston, Cascade: The freshman topped the 20-point mark twice in three games and finished the week averaging 19.3 points and five rebounds per game.

Josh Gillespie, Garden Valley: The senior led the No. 1-ranked Wolverines to a 4-0 record last week, including a 77-72 win over No. 3-ranked Dietrich. He averaged 24 points, nine rebounds, six steals and four assists for the week.

Jason Janish, Eagle: The senior racked up 19 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks to lead the Mustangs to a 55-47 win over Borah. He then added 19 points and seven rebounds in a victory at Centennial.

Blake Hawthorne, Bishop Kelly: The junior recorded a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds off the bench in the Knights’ 57-46 win at Emmett.

Henry Clark, Melba: The senior had 11 points and 13 rebounds in the Mustangs’ 60-54 victory at Cole Valley Christian.

Drew Fielder, Rocky Mountain: The sophomore put up 24 points and seven rebounds in less than 17 minutes of playing time in the Grizzlies 65-33 blowout win at Capital.

Jasper Luce, Victory Charter: The junior racked up 16 points, 10 rebounds and five steals in a blowout victory over Gem State, then added 22 points and five rebounds in a 66-54 win at Liberty Charter.

Jimmy Tucker, Salmon River: On back-to-back nights, the senior scored 22 points in a win at Horseshoe Bend, then 23 points in a home victory vs. Wilder.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Courtney Williams, Caldwell: The senior averaged a double-double of 15 points and 12.5 rebounds for the week. She racked up 19 points and 15 rebounds in an overtime loss to Middleton.

Annie Stinar, Centennial: The senior set a program record with 12 assists in the Patriots’ 56-34 win at Capital, breaking the previous record set by Tori Williams in 2017. She also scored a team-high 11 points in the victory.

Allison Ross, Boise: The senior led the Brave to an overtime upset of No. 1-ranked Mountain View, racking up 23 points, seven steals and three assists. She finished the night 10-of-17 from the floor.

Kate Clark, Melba: The senior set the Mustangs’ career scoring record with 17 points in a 33-29, overtime loss to New Plymouth. That gives her 1,266 career points, surpassing the record set by her sister, Emma Clark.

Sophia Glancey, Timberline: The junior was the epitome of efficiency last week. She scored 31 points on 14-of-17 shooting to beat Kuna, then added 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting in a 26-point win over Eagle.

Audrah Radford, Nampa: The junior recorded a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs to a 52-37 win at Columbia.

Grace Gerdes, Liberty Charter: The senior turned in a pair of double-doubles last week. She had 12 points and 10 rebounds in a victory over Riverstone, then racked up 12 points and 11 rebounds in a win at Wilder.

Grace Jackson, Parma: The senior racked up 21 points, 14 rebounds and three steals in a 42-35 win over Weiser. She also had 15 points and six rebounds in a 48-25 win vs. Homedale.

Shae Olsen, Greenleaf: The sophomore nearly recorded a triple-double in a 67-35 over North Star Charter, finishing with 26 points, nine rebounds and eight steals.

Alyssa Christensen, New Plymouth: The senior led the Pilgrims to a 33-29, overtime win over Melba with nine points, 12 rebounds and nine blocks.

WRESTLING

Payton Hernandez, Columbia: The sophomore won the 106-pound title at the Tiger-Grizz Invite in Idaho Falls, improving his record to 15-4.

Isai Arriaga, Marsing: The senior (17-2) pinned his way to the 182-pound crown at the Magic Valley Classic in Wendell.

Trent Myers, New Plymouth: The junior bested a field of multiple state champs to win the 152-pound title at the Magic Valley Classic. He won all five matches via a pin.

Greg Fissel, Fruitland: The senior remained undefeated (30-0) by pinning his way to the heavyweight championship at Tiger-Grizz.

Carson Exferd, Nampa: The 106-pound freshman pinned three opponents, including one in the finals, to lead the Bulldogs to a second-place finish at the River City Duals.

