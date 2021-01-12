Idaho girls basketball rankings: Early state title favorites becoming clear

The season’s first Idaho high school girls basketball state media poll was released Tuesday, and Treasure Valley teams founds themselves ranked first, second and third.

Mountain View was the only local team to claim a No. 1 ranking, finishing atop the 5A rankings.

Cole Valley Christian (2A) and Tri-Valley (1A Division II) were ranked second in their respective classifications.

And Middleton (4A) and Melba (2A) were third.

See the full rankings below. Records are as of Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Can’t see the rankings on your phone? Click here to open them in a mobile-friendly browser.