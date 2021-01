Meridian guard McKay Anderson, left, and the rest of the Warriors are ranked No. 1 in 5A in the first state media poll of the season. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Treasure Valley teams were well represented in the first Idaho high school boys basketball media poll of the season, released Thursday.

Meridian (5A), Middleton (4A) and Garden Valley (1A Division II) all finished atop the polls in their respective classifications.

See the full rankings below. Records are as of Thursday, Jan. 14.

