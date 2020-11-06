Two swimming powerhouses sweep Idaho’s (virtual) state championships in COVID-19 year

Boise’s Timoty Wong, pictured above during last year's state meet, won the 5A 200 individual medley state title for the second year in a row. This year's state meet was a virtual one due to the coronavir kjones@idahostatesman.com

The global coronavirus pandemic necessitated a different high school state swimming championship. But the results look familiar.

Boise swept the 5A boys and girls team titles, and Bishop Kelly won both the 4A boys and girls team titles at a virtual meet announced Friday.

No swimmer entered a pool this week to decide the state results. Instead, Idaho’s high school sports governing body compiled the results from district meets and ranked those times to determine champions and placers.

BOISE SWIMMING EXTENDS REIGN

Boise has swept the team titles every year since the Idaho High School Activities Association began sponsoring an official state meet in 2018. Counting the meets before official sponsorship, the Boise girls have won eight state titles in a row and the Boise boys have won five in a row.

The Boise girls team dominated with their depth again. The Brave only won one relay (400 freestyle) and saw one individual climb to the top of the podium (sophomore Kayla Wieckowski, 200 freestyle). But 22 more individuals and two more relays teams finished inside the scoring range, allowing the Brave to slowly but surely rack up points.

The Boise boys took a more direct route, winning five individual races and two relays (200 medley, 400 freestyle).

Nathan Quarterman finished first in the 100 freestyle (45.93 seconds) and 200 freestyle (1:42.18). The Brave also saw Timothy Wong win the 200 individual medley (2:00.07), Milo Shue the 500 freestyle (22.37) and Ben Stucky the 100 backstroke (53.14).

Timberline finished second in the boys and girls team races.

Treasure Valley girls won every individual and relay race.

Centennial saw its 200 freestyle relay team, as well as Caroline Ruck (200 individual medley) and Libby Brackon (50 freestyle), bring home gold.

Timberline earned two first-place finishes with Jillian Moses (100 breaststroke) and its 200 medley relay team.

Capital’s Jadyn Jones (100 backstroke), Eagle’s Amelia Buyers (100 butterfly) and Mountain View’s Haley Osborne (100 freestyle) also won individual medals.

Other 5A local state champions on the boys side include Centennial’s Josh Cunningham (100 butterfly), Timberline’s Max Wolf (100 breaststroke) and the Timberline 200 freestyle relay team.

BISHOP KELLY WINS TWO STATE TITLES

At the 4A level, Bishop Kelly repeated as the boys state champs. The Knights’ girls team was a longtime powerhouse before state sponsorship. But Friday marks their first state title since 2017.

Bishop Kelly senior Gabe Machado defended his state titles in the boys 100 backstroke (49.35) and 500 freestyle (4:32.74). The Knights also got first-place finishes from Jacob Troescher in the 100 freestyle (48.54) and its 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams.

A freshman and sophomore led the Knights’ girls team to a state championship banner. Freshman Elle Frost won the 100 butterfly (1:00.96) and the 500 freestyle (5:22.26), while sophomore Emma Conger took first in the 100 backstroke (1:03.34) and 200 individual medley (2:18.19).

Bishop Kelly also won the girls 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.

The only other local champions came in the boys’ meet. Middleton’s Nathan Moore finished first in the 100 breaststroke (58.21) and 100 butterfly (53.17), and Riverstone’s Gavin Geffros won the 200 individual medley (2:04.71).