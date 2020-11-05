Idaho Statesman Logo
All-conference volleyball teams released. See who made the exclusive lists. 

Skyview junior Eden Bower, right, was elected the 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year by the league's coaches.
Skyview junior Eden Bower, right, was elected the 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year by the league's coaches. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Note: All-conference teams are chosen by that league’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman publishes the results.

5A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE

Player of the Year: Eden Bower, jr., OH, Skyview

Coach of the Year: Kevin Murphy, Skyview

FIRST TEAM

Megan Schulte, sr., Timberline

Courtney Weatherby, sr., Kuna

Katie Black, sr., Boise

Alex Bower, fr., Skyview

Naya Ojukwu, jr., Mountain View

Tara Murphy, jr., Eagle

Ella Ebright, sr., Rocky Mountain

SECOND TEAM

Leyah de Souza, sr., Skyview

Miya Koch, sr., Centennial

Morgan Lamb, sr., Timberline

Sierra Grizzle, so., Mountain View

Emmy Green, jr., Mountain View

Brooke Scott, sr., Eagle

Kellan Hayes, sr., Boise

HONORABLE MENTION

Cassidy Franklin, sr., Mountain View

Gabbi Roberts, jr., Eagle

Kylie Taylor, sr., Eagle

Katy Cooper, sr., Boise

Chayla Slavin, sr., Timberline

London Ipsen, jr., Centennial

Megan Tollinger, sr., Mountain View

Yale Spoja, sr., Boise

Melissa Eyer, fr., Skyview

Mikayla Yore, sr., Kuna

Lydia Walker, sr., Capital

Laynie Pugmire, jr., Meridian

Allison Ross, sr., Boise

Abby Draghici, jr., Centennial

4A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE

Player of the Year: Carissa Chainey, sr., OH, Middleton

Coach of the Year: Taci Morris, Middleton

FIRST TEAM

Whitney Stettler, sr., OH, Ridgevue

Audrah Radford, jr., OH, Nampa

Lilly Armuth, sr., OH/S, Bishop Kelly

Gracie Wilkerson, jr., OH, Emmett

Mylie Mills, so., MB, Columbia

Casidy Fried, jr., MB, Middleton

Brooke Garmen, jr., OH, Vallivue

SECOND TEAM

Maddie Ehinger, sr., S, Nampa

Skylar Erickson, jr., OH, Vallivue

Trina Williams Suldan, jr., S, Columbia

Krisie Angell, sr., L, Ridgevue

McCall Maxfield, sr., M, Emmett

Lauren Gauna, sr., L, Bishop Kelly

Maggie Mills, so., OH, Columbia

HONORABLE MENTION

Mackenzie Karpowitz, sr., MB, Nampa

Macy McPherson, sr., OH, Middleton

Annie Van Beek, sr., L, Middleton

Cora Young, so., MB, Emmett

Raelee Welch, jr., S, Emmett

Stephanie Bryson, jr., L, Caldwell

Zoey Anderson, sr., MB, Vallivue

Kenzie Smith, sr., S, Middleton

Reesa Whitworth, jr., MB, Middleton

Jeanice Gamez, jr., OH, Columbia

Christian Blake, sr., MB, Bishop Kelly

Sophia Aguilar, sr., S, Bishop Kelly

Lexi Krmpotich, sr., MB, Ridgevue

Domonique Whittington, so., OH, Caldwell

3A SNAKE RIVER VALLEY

Co-Players of the Year: Katie Compas, jr., S, Parma; Chanlar O’Neil, jr., S/OH, Fruitland; Macey Buescher, sr., L, Weiser

Coach of the Year: Kamille Crawford, Parma

FIRST TEAM

Brooke Johnson, sr, Parma

Grace Jackson, sr., Parma

Myah Gibb, jr., Fruitland

Reagan Doty, sr., Weiser

Madison Scott, sr., Fruitland

Elliet Freeland, sr., McCall-Donnelly

SECOND TEAM

Ainslee Evans, sr., Homedale

Ava Dressen, so., Fruitland

Maggie Shaw, sr., Parma

Danica Lockett, fr., Weiser

Jacy Parker, so., Homedale

Kenzy Spelman, sr., Payette

HONORABLE MENTION

Sam Graham, jr., Parma

Maycee Grosvenor, sr., Fruitland

Reece Badraun, sr., McCall-Donnelly

Austyn Harris, jr., Parma

Whitney Cordes, jr., Weiser

Danica McClellan, sr., Weiser

Lexi Barnes, so., Fruitland

Kaylee Weideman, so., Payette

Katie Christofferson, so., Homedale

Laney Swallow, jr., Homedale

Jessica Sieber, jr., McCall-Donnelly

Mariela Munguia, so., Payette

Alexis Alvarado, so., Payette

2A WESTERN IDAHO CONFERENCE

Player of the Year: Madisen Bunnell, sr., L, Melba

Coach of the Year: Nikki Bunnell, Melba

FIRST TEAM

Alyssa Christensen, sr., New Plymouth

Alexandria Tinsley, jr., Nampa Christian

Kelsey Evenhouse, sr., Nampa Christian

Keylee Wilson, so., Melba

Desirae Kingery, sr., Cole Valley Christian

Ellie Fraas, jr., Cole Valley Christian

Abigail Shaw, sr., Compass Charter

SECOND TEAM

Kendall Clark, so., Melba

Kirsten VanderSchaaf, sr., Nampa Christian

MarDee Hall, jr., Marsing

Grace Reeve, jr., Nampa Christian

Jane Gibson, so., New Plymouth

Kate Clark, sr., Melba

Nicole Binggeli, sr., New Plymouth

HONORABLE MENTION

Jordan Endebrock, sr., Ambrose

Kayla McCoy, sr., Melba

Sophie Huff, sr., Cole Valley Christian

Carissa Smith, jr., Ambrose

Kat Akers, sr., Compass Charter

Delaney Percifield, sr., Marsing

Callie Curran, sr., Ambrose

Lilly Stoops, fr., Vision Charter

1A DIVISION I WESTERN IDAHO CONFERENCE

Player of the Year: Ellie Guth, sr., OH, North Star Charter

Coach of the Year: Catrice Olson, North Star Charter

JV Coach of the Year: Larry Taylor, Greenleaf

FIRST TEAM

Madison Hodnett, sr., Liberty Charter

Madie Macmillan, sr., Rimrock

Hope Miller, fr., Greenleaf

Kambrei Frank, sr., Victory Charter

Ruth Heffington, jr., Idaho City

Maysa Haws, sr., Liberty Charter

SECOND TEAM

Terra Shrestha, sr., North Star Charter

Olivia Fisk, sr., Greenleaf

Megan Tomlinson, so., Liberty Charter

Kenzi Clemens, sr., Notus

Tia Hand, so., Victory Charter

Sami Jewett, sr., Rimrock

Emma Watson, sr., Idaho City

Jolee Lopez, sr., Wilder

HONORABLE MENTION

Nyellie Marin, sr., Gem State

Chloe Iwasa, sr., Gem State

Heather Wagner, jr., Greenleaf

Gabby Brown, sr., Idaho City

Riley Cedergreen, jr., Liberty Charter

Dallyn Hipwell, so., Rimrock

Lainey Keppler, sr., Rimrock

Sintia Varela, sr., Rimrock

Kaila Edwards, sr., Victory Charter

Suzanna Godina, sr., Victory Charter

1A DIVISION II LONG PIN CONFERENCE

MVP: Amanda Uhlenkott, jr., Tri-Valley

Coach of the Year: Sharsti Moore, Horseshoe Bend

FIRST TEAM

Sofie Branstetter, sr., Salmon River

Zoe Ertel, sr., Tri-Valley

Annelie Wilson, fr., Horseshoe Bend

Brooklyn Jenkins, sr., Garden Valley

Natalie Newell, sr., Horseshoe Bend

Larissa Hansen, sr., Tri-Valley

SECOND TEAM

Sydney Nichols, jr., Council

Jordyn Pottenger, sr., Salmon River

Katy Wentz, jr., Garden Valley

Abby Howerton, fr., Horseshoe Bend

Kaity Drury, sr., Cascade

Kenzie Renfro, jr., Horseshoe Bend

Alethea Chapman, sr., Salmon River

HONORABLE MENTION

Kyler Nitzel, so., Cascade

Isabelle Eppich, so., Council

Sara Vanderwyk, jr., Garden Valley

Torey Tschida, fr., Horseshoe Bend

Avery Jones, jr., Salmon River

Bailey Whitener, jr., Tri-Valley

