All-conference volleyball teams released. See who made the exclusive lists.
Note: All-conference teams are chosen by that league’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman publishes the results.
5A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Eden Bower, jr., OH, Skyview
Coach of the Year: Kevin Murphy, Skyview
FIRST TEAM
Megan Schulte, sr., Timberline
Courtney Weatherby, sr., Kuna
Katie Black, sr., Boise
Alex Bower, fr., Skyview
Naya Ojukwu, jr., Mountain View
Tara Murphy, jr., Eagle
Ella Ebright, sr., Rocky Mountain
SECOND TEAM
Leyah de Souza, sr., Skyview
Miya Koch, sr., Centennial
Morgan Lamb, sr., Timberline
Sierra Grizzle, so., Mountain View
Emmy Green, jr., Mountain View
Brooke Scott, sr., Eagle
Kellan Hayes, sr., Boise
HONORABLE MENTION
Cassidy Franklin, sr., Mountain View
Gabbi Roberts, jr., Eagle
Kylie Taylor, sr., Eagle
Katy Cooper, sr., Boise
Chayla Slavin, sr., Timberline
London Ipsen, jr., Centennial
Megan Tollinger, sr., Mountain View
Yale Spoja, sr., Boise
Melissa Eyer, fr., Skyview
Mikayla Yore, sr., Kuna
Lydia Walker, sr., Capital
Laynie Pugmire, jr., Meridian
Allison Ross, sr., Boise
Abby Draghici, jr., Centennial
4A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Carissa Chainey, sr., OH, Middleton
Coach of the Year: Taci Morris, Middleton
FIRST TEAM
Whitney Stettler, sr., OH, Ridgevue
Audrah Radford, jr., OH, Nampa
Lilly Armuth, sr., OH/S, Bishop Kelly
Gracie Wilkerson, jr., OH, Emmett
Mylie Mills, so., MB, Columbia
Casidy Fried, jr., MB, Middleton
Brooke Garmen, jr., OH, Vallivue
SECOND TEAM
Maddie Ehinger, sr., S, Nampa
Skylar Erickson, jr., OH, Vallivue
Trina Williams Suldan, jr., S, Columbia
Krisie Angell, sr., L, Ridgevue
McCall Maxfield, sr., M, Emmett
Lauren Gauna, sr., L, Bishop Kelly
Maggie Mills, so., OH, Columbia
HONORABLE MENTION
Mackenzie Karpowitz, sr., MB, Nampa
Macy McPherson, sr., OH, Middleton
Annie Van Beek, sr., L, Middleton
Cora Young, so., MB, Emmett
Raelee Welch, jr., S, Emmett
Stephanie Bryson, jr., L, Caldwell
Zoey Anderson, sr., MB, Vallivue
Kenzie Smith, sr., S, Middleton
Reesa Whitworth, jr., MB, Middleton
Jeanice Gamez, jr., OH, Columbia
Christian Blake, sr., MB, Bishop Kelly
Sophia Aguilar, sr., S, Bishop Kelly
Lexi Krmpotich, sr., MB, Ridgevue
Domonique Whittington, so., OH, Caldwell
3A SNAKE RIVER VALLEY
Co-Players of the Year: Katie Compas, jr., S, Parma; Chanlar O’Neil, jr., S/OH, Fruitland; Macey Buescher, sr., L, Weiser
Coach of the Year: Kamille Crawford, Parma
FIRST TEAM
Brooke Johnson, sr, Parma
Grace Jackson, sr., Parma
Myah Gibb, jr., Fruitland
Reagan Doty, sr., Weiser
Madison Scott, sr., Fruitland
Elliet Freeland, sr., McCall-Donnelly
SECOND TEAM
Ainslee Evans, sr., Homedale
Ava Dressen, so., Fruitland
Maggie Shaw, sr., Parma
Danica Lockett, fr., Weiser
Jacy Parker, so., Homedale
Kenzy Spelman, sr., Payette
HONORABLE MENTION
Sam Graham, jr., Parma
Maycee Grosvenor, sr., Fruitland
Reece Badraun, sr., McCall-Donnelly
Austyn Harris, jr., Parma
Whitney Cordes, jr., Weiser
Danica McClellan, sr., Weiser
Lexi Barnes, so., Fruitland
Kaylee Weideman, so., Payette
Katie Christofferson, so., Homedale
Laney Swallow, jr., Homedale
Jessica Sieber, jr., McCall-Donnelly
Mariela Munguia, so., Payette
Alexis Alvarado, so., Payette
2A WESTERN IDAHO CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Madisen Bunnell, sr., L, Melba
Coach of the Year: Nikki Bunnell, Melba
FIRST TEAM
Alyssa Christensen, sr., New Plymouth
Alexandria Tinsley, jr., Nampa Christian
Kelsey Evenhouse, sr., Nampa Christian
Keylee Wilson, so., Melba
Desirae Kingery, sr., Cole Valley Christian
Ellie Fraas, jr., Cole Valley Christian
Abigail Shaw, sr., Compass Charter
SECOND TEAM
Kendall Clark, so., Melba
Kirsten VanderSchaaf, sr., Nampa Christian
MarDee Hall, jr., Marsing
Grace Reeve, jr., Nampa Christian
Jane Gibson, so., New Plymouth
Kate Clark, sr., Melba
Nicole Binggeli, sr., New Plymouth
HONORABLE MENTION
Jordan Endebrock, sr., Ambrose
Kayla McCoy, sr., Melba
Sophie Huff, sr., Cole Valley Christian
Carissa Smith, jr., Ambrose
Kat Akers, sr., Compass Charter
Delaney Percifield, sr., Marsing
Callie Curran, sr., Ambrose
Lilly Stoops, fr., Vision Charter
1A DIVISION I WESTERN IDAHO CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Ellie Guth, sr., OH, North Star Charter
Coach of the Year: Catrice Olson, North Star Charter
JV Coach of the Year: Larry Taylor, Greenleaf
FIRST TEAM
Madison Hodnett, sr., Liberty Charter
Madie Macmillan, sr., Rimrock
Hope Miller, fr., Greenleaf
Kambrei Frank, sr., Victory Charter
Ruth Heffington, jr., Idaho City
Maysa Haws, sr., Liberty Charter
SECOND TEAM
Terra Shrestha, sr., North Star Charter
Olivia Fisk, sr., Greenleaf
Megan Tomlinson, so., Liberty Charter
Kenzi Clemens, sr., Notus
Tia Hand, so., Victory Charter
Sami Jewett, sr., Rimrock
Emma Watson, sr., Idaho City
Jolee Lopez, sr., Wilder
HONORABLE MENTION
Nyellie Marin, sr., Gem State
Chloe Iwasa, sr., Gem State
Heather Wagner, jr., Greenleaf
Gabby Brown, sr., Idaho City
Riley Cedergreen, jr., Liberty Charter
Dallyn Hipwell, so., Rimrock
Lainey Keppler, sr., Rimrock
Sintia Varela, sr., Rimrock
Kaila Edwards, sr., Victory Charter
Suzanna Godina, sr., Victory Charter
1A DIVISION II LONG PIN CONFERENCE
MVP: Amanda Uhlenkott, jr., Tri-Valley
Coach of the Year: Sharsti Moore, Horseshoe Bend
FIRST TEAM
Sofie Branstetter, sr., Salmon River
Zoe Ertel, sr., Tri-Valley
Annelie Wilson, fr., Horseshoe Bend
Brooklyn Jenkins, sr., Garden Valley
Natalie Newell, sr., Horseshoe Bend
Larissa Hansen, sr., Tri-Valley
SECOND TEAM
Sydney Nichols, jr., Council
Jordyn Pottenger, sr., Salmon River
Katy Wentz, jr., Garden Valley
Abby Howerton, fr., Horseshoe Bend
Kaity Drury, sr., Cascade
Kenzie Renfro, jr., Horseshoe Bend
Alethea Chapman, sr., Salmon River
HONORABLE MENTION
Kyler Nitzel, so., Cascade
Isabelle Eppich, so., Council
Sara Vanderwyk, jr., Garden Valley
Torey Tschida, fr., Horseshoe Bend
Avery Jones, jr., Salmon River
Bailey Whitener, jr., Tri-Valley
