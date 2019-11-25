Vote now for the Treasure Valley athletes of the week (Nov. 18 to Nov. 24)

Idaho crowned its football champions and saw its girls basketball season kick into full gear last week.

Help up choose the performers from those events in our latest Treasure Valley Athlete of the Week contest sponsored by Edmark Toyota.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

FOOTBALL

Sean Austin, Kuna: The junior quarterback completed 21-of-30 passes for 326 yards and three TDs to lead the Kavemen to the first 4A state championship in program history.

Jonathan Edwards, Kuna: The senior running back ran for 131 yards and three TDs in the Kavemen’s 49-35 win over Blackfoot in the 4A state championship. He ran for 76 yards in the fourth quarter to ice the game.

Jacob Collett, Homedale: The senior caught eight passes for 115 yards, and he ran for a touchdown in the Trojans’ 48-14 loss to Sugar-Salem in the 3A state championship game.

Tuff Bentz, McCall-Donnelly: The senior running back ran the ball 14 times for 87 yards and two TDs in the Vandals’ 14-13 loss to West Side in the 2A state championship game. He also led McCall-Donnelly with seven tackles.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kate Clark, Melba: The junior scored a career-high 31 points against Fruitland to highlight a week that saw her average 23.7 points, 5.7 steals, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Madisyn Collingwood, Payette: The sophomore racked up a double-double of 25 points and 15 rebounds vs. Marsing, then added 21 points and four rebounds on 10-for-12 shooting against McCall-Donnelly.

Peyton McFarland, Boise: The senior posted a pair of double-doubles last week, going for 20 points and 12 rebounds against Borah, then 25 points and 11 rebounds vs. Rocky Mountain.

Annie Stinar, Centennial: The sophomore tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds in the Patriots’ 48-44 win over Borah.

Jaleesa Lawrence, Meridian: The junior averaged a double-double of 15.4 points and 11.5 rebounds over three games last week, including an upset of powerhouse Mountain View.

Kylie Olsen, Greenleaf: The senior shot 14-of-24 from the field last week, averaging 15 points, 9 steals and 5.5 assists in a pair of victories over Gem State and Victory Charter.

