High School Football
Second chance results in another second-place trophy for Homedale football
Revenge will have to wait another year for the Homedale High football team.
Sugar-Salem steamrolled the Trojans 48-14 in the 3A state championship Saturday at Holt Arena, the second straight year the Diggers have topped Homedale for a state title.
The two teams finished the regular season tied for No. 1 in the final state media poll. But Sugar-Salem (10-1) quickly turned the highly anticipated rematch into a rout, scoring 41 unanswered points to run away.
Homedale (11-1) opened the game with its defense forcing a three-and-out, then mounted an 11-play, 59-yard touchdown drive. But it was all Sugar-Salem the rest of the way as the Diggers’ powerful Wing-T ran for 304 yards at 8.4 yards per carry.
Sugar-Salem also forced three interceptions, including a pair it returned for touchdowns.
“I wish the seniors could have finished on the highest note,” Homedale coach Matt Holtry said. “But when you think about it, 22-2 in the last two years, back-to-back conference champs, back-to-back appearances in the state championship game — they’ve got a lot to be proud of. And they’ve done a lot for our program, a lot for our community.”
