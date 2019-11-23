High School Football

Second chance results in another second-place trophy for Homedale football

Homedale quarterback Daniel Uranga tries to escape pressure from Sugar-Salem’s Brayton Pope in the 3A state football championship Saturday at Holt Arena in Pocatello.
Homedale quarterback Daniel Uranga tries to escape pressure from Sugar-Salem’s Brayton Pope in the 3A state football championship Saturday at Holt Arena in Pocatello. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com
Pocatello

Revenge will have to wait another year for the Homedale High football team.

Sugar-Salem steamrolled the Trojans 48-14 in the 3A state championship Saturday at Holt Arena, the second straight year the Diggers have topped Homedale for a state title.

The two teams finished the regular season tied for No. 1 in the final state media poll. But Sugar-Salem (10-1) quickly turned the highly anticipated rematch into a rout, scoring 41 unanswered points to run away.

Homedale (11-1) opened the game with its defense forcing a three-and-out, then mounted an 11-play, 59-yard touchdown drive. But it was all Sugar-Salem the rest of the way as the Diggers’ powerful Wing-T ran for 304 yards at 8.4 yards per carry.

Sugar-Salem also forced three interceptions, including a pair it returned for touchdowns.

“I wish the seniors could have finished on the highest note,” Homedale coach Matt Holtry said. “But when you think about it, 22-2 in the last two years, back-to-back conference champs, back-to-back appearances in the state championship game — they’ve got a lot to be proud of. And they’ve done a lot for our program, a lot for our community.”

This is a breaking news post. Check back for the full story later.

Profile Image of Michael Lycklama
Michael Lycklama
Michael Lycklama has covered Idaho high school sports since 2007. He’s won national awards for his work uncovering the stories of the Treasure Valley’s best athletes and investigating behind-the-scenes trends.If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  