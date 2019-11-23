From underdog to undefeated state champ, Kuna football caps historic season with title

Kuna celebrates the school’s first 4A state football title after defeating Blackfoot 49-35 in the 4A championship Saturday at Holt Arena in Pocatello. doswald@idahostatesman.com

The Kuna student section started the “It’s too easy” chant with 32 seconds left Saturday. And for the Kuna High football team, it almost was.

Kuna and its high-flying offense soared past Blackfoot 49-35 in the 4A state championship game at Holt Arena, clinching the Kavemen (13-0) their first perfect season and first 4A state title in program history.

Kuna’s only other state championship came in 1991 as a 3A program.

No. 2-ranked Blackfoot (11-2) jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter. But top-ranked Kuna soon woke up, scoring 42 of the game’s next 49 points to build an insurmountable, 21-point lead late in the third quarter.

Kuna put its full display of weapons on the state’s largest stage, racking up 515 yards of offense. Junior quarterback Sean Austin completed 21-of-30 passes for 326 yards and three TDs. Senior Tyler Brown led a deep receiving corps with three highlight-reel catches, finishing with seven catches for 104 yards and two TDs. And senior running back Jonathan Edwards racked up 131 yards and three TDs on the ground, including 76 yards in the fourth quarter as the Kavemen iced the game.

Kuna started the year as one of the also-rans in Idaho’s 4A football. The Kavemen had never won a 4A SIC title. They had only won a single playoff game since 1998. And they didn’t receive a single vote in the preseason state media poll.

But Kuna set three goals to start the season: Win a league title, win a state title and go undefeated. And one by one, it checked off each of those seemingly impossible goals, finishing the final two Saturday in Pocatello.

“It was all about proving everybody wrong,” Edwards said. “We always had the negatives. Nobody knew who we were until now. And they’ll know forever now.”

This is a breaking news post. Check back for the full story later.