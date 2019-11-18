Vote now for the Treasure Valley athletes of the week (Nov. 11 to Nov. 17)

The football season is reaching its peak just as the girls basketball season kicks off in Idaho.

Help up choose the top performers from the two sports in our latest Treasure Valley Athlete of the Week contest sponsored by Edmark Toyota.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

FOOTBALL

Daniel Uranga, Homedale: The senior quarterback completed 11-of-14 passes for 336 yards and four TDs to lead the Trojans back to the 3A state championship game with a 51-6 win over previously undefeated Timberlake.

Nelson Lomeli, Homedale: The senior receiver caught six passes for 192 yards and four TDs in the Trojans’ 51-6 win over Timberlake in the 3A state semifinals.

Norman Gonzalez, Wilder: The senior receiver caught 10 passes for 187 yards in the Wildcats’ 36-6 loss to Lost Rivers in the 1A Division I semifinals. He also had eight tackles and an interception in the game.

Sean Austin, Kuna: The junior quarterback completed 29-of-41 passes for 414 yards and three TDs to lead the Kavemen to 766 yards of offense in a 70-34 win over Middleton in the 4A state semifinals. He also ran for 71 yards and a score.

Jonathan Edwards, Kuna: The senior running back for 140 yards and four TDs on 24 carries to lead the Kavemen to their first 4A state championship game in program history.

Cash Cowdery, Middleton: The junior receiver turned five catches into 186 yards and four touchdowns in the 4A state semifinals against Kuna.

Peter Knudson, McCall-Donnelly: The senior quarterback accounted for 253 total yards and two touchdowns to lead the Vandals to a 23-12 win over North Fremont in the 2A state semifinals.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Peyton McFarland, Boise: The senior center signed a letter of intent to play for Utah, then averaged 21 points and 12 rebounds during a two-game road trip against Lake City and Lewiston in Northern Idaho.

Madison Hodnett, Liberty Charter: In just 20 minutes on the court, the junior racked up 22 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks in the Patriots’ 43-28 win over Marsing.

Ava Ranson, Timberline: The senior opened the season with 19 points and five steals in a blowout against Capital, then added 27 points, five assists and five steals in an easy win over Centennial.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it.