Prep roundup: Nampa’s run ends in semis; McCall-Donnelly takes unbeaten record to final

Nampa quarterback Donavon Estrada, left, and Jace Mann console each other after their 35-14 loss against Blackfoot in the 4A state semifinal game Friday at Nampa High. kjones@idahostatesman.com

Quarterback Donovan Estrada carried Nampa High football to two straight playoff victories this year, but he couldn’t complete the hat trick as Blackfoot continued its recent dominance and beat Nampa 35-14 in a 4A state semifinal game Friday night.

Nampa couldn’t contain Blackfoot’s Teegan Thomas, who ended the night with 224 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a game that was never really in question.

Estrada came into the game with 11 total touchdowns across the first two rounds of the playoffs — including game winners against Bishop Kelly and Century. He didn’t start the night off well, throwing an interception in the end zone on Nampa’s first drive, and things didn’t get better from there.

Nampa allowed a touchdown off of the interception and then, after pinning Blackfoot inside its own 1-yard line on a punt by Estrada, allowed a 99-yard touchdown drive. Nampa’s Zafeir Reyes scored a 4-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter but, after the halftime break, Blackfoot scored 21 unanswered points and the game was sealed.

Estrada finished with 107 rushing yards but had two interceptions and only found the end zone once, on a late touchdown pass to Jace Mann. Yet Nampa coach Dan Holtry had nothing but praise for Estrada in the senior’s last game.

“You can’t say enough about him,” Holtry said. “He’s an exceptional athlete. He’s got a bright future in front of him.”

After the game, Nampa was awarded the third-place trophy for the second year in a row. While the loss hurts, this is a silver lining for the team.

“When the sting goes away, we will look back on this and be very proud of what we’ve accomplished,” Holtry said. “It’s not necessarily what we set out to do, but I’m very proud of these boys, my staff and what we’ve accomplished.”

Blackfoot will face undefeated Kuna in the 4A state championship game next week at Holt Arena in Pocatello.

McCall-Donnelly 23, North Fremont 12

Quarterback Peter Knudson tossed a touchdown pass, completed a two-point pass and rushed for a 58-yard touchdown in the first 5 minutes Friday night to lead the Vandals to their second state championship game appearance.

McCall-Donnelly (11-0) will play the Melba-West Side winner in the 2A state championship game next week. It will be the program’s first appearance in a state final since 2004.

Tuff Bentz added a 15-yard touchdown run for a 20-0 lead before North Fremont mounted a comeback, scoring on a 27-yard touchdown pass with 1 second left in the first half and a 99-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter to creep within 20-12. The Vandals recovered a surprise onside kick that bounced free for a bit and answered with a 24-yard field goal by Carlos Marin later in the third quarter to get some breathing room.

Knudson finished with 160 rushing yards and 93 passing yards. Noah Ormsby made four catches for 77 yards and a TD.

Carey 78, Garden Valley 33

Two-time defending state champion Carey turned a first-half shootout into a second-half romp. Carey led 46-33 at halftime and shut out the Wolverines (7-4) in the second half.

Carson Simpson rushed for 303 yards and seven touchdowns for Carey, which will play the Kendrick-Lighthouse Christian winner in the 1A Division II final. Garden Valley scored its 33 first-half points with just nine offensive plays, scoring on four of them and adding a kickoff return for a touchdown by Covy Kelly.