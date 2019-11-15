High School Football

766 yards later, Kuna football rolls into its first 4A state championship game in history

Kuna running back Jonathan Edwards stretches the football across the goal line to put the Kavemen up 35-20 over Middleton with a succesful extra point. The two Treasure Valley teams were playing in the 4A state football semifinals Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Kuna High School.
Kuna

The Kuna High football team keep marching toward history.

The Kavemen beat Middleton 70-34 in the 4A state semifinals Friday, clinching their first spot in a 4A state championship in program history. It’s also Kuna’s first trip to the state finals since 1998, when it competed as a 3A school.

The top-ranked Kavemen (12-0) will face second-ranked Blackfoot (11-1) at Pocatello’s Holt Arena next weekend. A time and date for the kickoff have not been set yet.

The Kavemen racked up 766 yards of offense and 40 first downs en route to the victory. Junior quarterback Sean Austin completed 29-of-41 passes for 414 yards and three TDs. Jonathan Edwards ran for 140 yards and four TDs on 24 carries.

This is a breaking news post. Check back for the full story later.

