Watch the Top 10 high school football plays from the quarterfinal round of the playoffs

The state football playoffs are down to the final four teams in each classification.

But before the march to the championship continues, take a look back at the Top 10 plays in the quarterfinal round from around the state.

You can also catch up on our full coverage from the quarterfinals, including Rocky Mountain’s nail-biting victory over Timberline. And check out the semifinal matchups in every classification.

Michael Lycklama has covered Idaho high school sports since 2007.
