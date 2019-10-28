Vote now for the Treasure Valley athletes of the week (Oct. 21 to Oct. 27)

State championships were awarded in soccer, district titles in volleyball and cross country, and football wrapped up its regular season last week.

Help us choose the top performers from a jam-packed in our latest Treasure Valley Athlete of the Week contest.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

FOOTBALL

Cam Churchill, Eagle: The senior receiver caught eight passes for 125 yards and two TDs as the Mustangs beat Capital 35-14 to clinch a fourth-place finish in the SIC and a first-round home game.

Karsen Freelove, Homedale: The senior ran for 169 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion as the Trojans wrapped up a perfect regular season and a 3A SRV title with a 34-14 victory over Weiser.

Austin Bolt, Borah: The senior quarterback accounted for seven total touchdowns and 322 yards before halftime in the Lions’ 62-21 win over Centennial, clinching Borah the SIC’s second seed and a first-round playoff bye.

Kayden Chan, Mountain View: The junior receiver caught eight passes for 139 yards and two TDs, and he ran for a third TD as the Mavericks topped Meridian 35-21.

Donavon Estrada, Nampa: The senior quarterback racked up 271 total yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs wrapped up the 4A SIC’s final playoff spot with a 35-12 win over Emmett.

Lan Larison, Vallivue: The senior intercepted two passes, ran for two TDs and threw for two more as the Falcons beat Middleton 41-26 to clinch a third-place finish in the 4A SIC.

Issas Albor, Ridgevue: The senior quarterback threw for 331 yards and four TDs as the Warhawks beat Columbia 42-30 in a shootout.

Scotty Martinez, Melba: The senior ran for 156 yards and five TDs as the Mustangs routed Marsing 68-0.

Austin Fry, Horseshoe Bend: He ran for 287 yards and a touchdown as the Mustangs clinched a Long Pin Conference title and a first-round playoff bye with a 48-33 victory over Garden Valley.

VOLLEYBALL

Sage McDaniel, Fruitland: The senior outside hitter led the Grizzlies to an undefeated 3A SRV season and a district title with 28 kills, 22 digs and nine aces in two district tournament matches.

Laynie Pugmire, Meridian: The sophomore had a .242 hitting percentage against Skyview and a .250 percentage against Centennial in the 5A district tournament.

Brooklynn Dribnak, Columbia: The senior capped her high school career with 62 kills, 62 digs and 10 service points in the 4A district tournament.

Grace Soulen, Weiser: The senior scored six service points in a row as the Wolverines rallied in the fifth set to beat Parma to clinch a spot in the 3A state tournament. She finished the district tournament with 10 aces, 35 kills and 65 digs.

Karen Murphy, Skyview: The senior setter racked up nine kills, 28 assists and five aces to lead the Hawks to back-to-back 5A district volleyball titles, including nine district championships in a row.

BOYS SOCCER

Erik Lozano, Caldwell: The senior scored a golden goal on a 40-yard free kick in overtime to lead the Cougars to back-to-back 4A state championships. with a 2-1 win over Jerome.

Ben Denton, Eagle: The junior forward scored game-winning goals in the 5A semifinals and championship game to lead the Mustangs to their first state title. His game-winning goal in the final was a golden goal in the 92nd minute.

Drew Morris, Eagle: The senior posted two shutouts and only allowed one goal during the Mustangs’ run to a 5A state title. He also assisted the equalizing goal in the state finals to force overtime.

Truman Hoggan, Eagle: The senior midfielder scored a game-winning golden goal in double overtime in the first round of the state tournament, then scored the equalizing goal in the championship game to force overtime.

Ander Barbot, Weiser: The senior midfielder had an assist and converted on a penalty kick in the semifinals to lead the Wolverines to a second-place finish in 3A.

Lennyn Solis, Emmett: The senior forward was a part of every goal for the Huskies — four goals and one assist — as they won the 4A consolation title for the best finish in program history. He tied the 4A record for most goals in a state tournament.

Ryan Solis, Emmett: The junior goalkeeper set 4A state tournament records for saves in a game (18) and in the tournament (43) as the Huskies won the consolation title. The previous record was 25.

GIRLS SOCCER

Emalie Wood, Middleton: The senior midfielder scored two goals and made four saves as a shootout goalkeeper to lead the Vikings to the 4A consolation title.

Kasey Wardle, Rocky Mountain: The junior goalkeeper stopped eight shots in regulation and overtime of the 5A championship game, then made another stop in a shootout to lead the Grizzlies to back-to-back state titles.

Mariah Albin, Boise: The senior forward scored three goals during the 5A state tournament to lead the Brave to a second-place finish.

CROSS COUNTRY

Nathan Green, Borah: The junior repeated as the 5A boys district champion in 15 minutes, 28.73 seconds, 18.42 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.

Lexy Halladay, Mountain View: The senior won the 5A girls district title at 17:44.86, 18.02 seconds ahead of second place.

Lily Neff, Nampa Christian: The freshman won the 2A girls district title by 20 seconds at 19:24.58.

Savannah Turner, Homedale: The junior wrestler and first-year runner qualified for the 3A girls state meet with a ninth-place finish at the district meet in 23:51.12.

Shaylie Andrews, Columbia: The freshman finished 16th (20:43.41) at the 4A girls district meet to qualify for state.

Trenton Johnson, Columbia: The sophomore finished 15th (16:56.07) at the 4A boys district meet to qualify for state.

D-O Draper, Rimrock: The senior finished 13th in the boys race at the 1A district meet (18:27.79) to lead the Raiders to their first state meet qualification as a team.

