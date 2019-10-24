Eagle, Skyview defy expectations, reach state semifinals in boys soccer

Eagle teammates rush senior Truman Hoggan after he scores the game-winning goal against Mountain View in double overtime Thursday at Eagle High. The Mustangs’ 1-0 win advances them into the semifinals of the 5A boys soccer state tournament. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Eagle senior Truman Hoggan’s game-winning goal in the second overtime period of Thursday’s boys soccer 5A state tournament quarterfinal game was almost as unlikely as the Mustangs’ run to the postseason.

With 6:11 left in the second 10-minute overtime period, Hoggan got his foot on the ball from about 30 yards out. His shot made its way through a crowd and ricocheted off a Mountain View player before nestling into the net to lift Eagle to a 1-0 victory.

“We’re going to the semis for the first time in (10) years, and the first time for me,” Hoggan said. “So it’s a great moment for me and for this team.”

With the win, Eagle (10-7-2), which was picked to finish near the bottom of the Southern Idaho Conference in the preseason poll, advances to Friday’s semifinal on its home pitch at 2 p.m. against Madison (11-8-0).

“We knew that we were a top-four team all year,” Eagle coach Kevin Mayhugh said. “A lot of the games didn’t go our way, but we got hot in district and hopefully it will continue through the state tournament.”

Both teams had chances to put the game away in the final 10 minutes of regulation and in the first overtime period. Mountain View coach Steve Brent warned his players that Hoggan was going to get the ball.

A few minutes later, his premonition came true. And while the Mustangs mobbed Hoggan in front of their bench, Mountain View (9-9-3) players fell to their knees and lay prone on the field.

“It’s brutal,” Brent said. “I think both teams had chances, and it was a battle the whole way. But I’d much rather lose like that than come out and lay an egg.”

Hoggan was just wide on a long-distance shot in the final minutes of the first half. He got a little help from an unsuspecting defender, but he has been coming up big for the Mustangs since the season began.

“Truman has been a leader for us all season,” Mayhugh said. “He’s an impeccable player. He rises to the occasion, and he did that again today.”

SKYVIEW 3, THUNDER RIDGE 1

The Hawks (8-7-3) continued their historic run with their first state tournament win in their first trip to the 5A state tournament.

Thunder Ridge (13-3-1) tied the game at 1-1 in the 50th minute. But Skyview answered right back with two goals as Ty Bassett struck the game-winner in the 51st minute and Jonny Camacho added an insurance goal in the 58th minute.

Jon Issai also scored in the fourth minute for Skyview, which started the season 0-4-2 before making a run to the state tournament. The Hawks face Lake City (9-3-3) in a semifinal at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Eagle.

LAKE CITY 2, BORAH 1

Playing with 10 men for the final 56 minutes, the Timberwolves rallied with two goals in the final 20 minutes to upset the top seed from the Treasure Valley.

Jackson Henkle and Ty Shaw both scored as Lake City (9-3-3) completed the rally. Aiden Palmer scored the lone goal for Borah (10-4-4) before the Treasure Valley’s top seed dropped into the consolation bracket.

MADISON 0, COEUR D’ALENE 0

Madison topped Coeur d’Alene 5-3 in penalty kicks to advance to Friday’s semifinal against Eagle.

Madison (11-8-0) goalie Manuel Sosa dove to his right and got one hand on the only save from either team in the penalty kick period. He popped up and roared his approval. As he stepped to the side to give Coeur d’Alene (10-3-1) goalie Cooper Proctor a chance to defend the net, he knelt to the ground and hung his head low until he heard the crowd’s reaction.

“At that moment, it’s more of a superstition for me. I don’t like watching it,” Sosa said. “If I feel like I need to, I’ll say a prayer, but it’s just something that calms me. I have confidence in all of our takers, so we just needed the one goal.”

4A BOYS SOCCER

JEROME 3, EMMETT 1: Kiko Solis scored Emmett’s goal on an assist by Chile Lara. Goalie Paxton Gregory finished with 15 saves. Jerome (15-3-1) got goals out of three different players: Luis Martinez, Ubaldo Palacios and Estaban Reynaga. Jerome advances to Friday’s semifinals at 2 p.m. in Brothers Park against Idaho Falls. Emmett (12-7-1) moves to the semifinals of the consolation bracket and will face Twin Falls at 11 a.m. on Friday.

CALDWELL 1, HILLCREST 0: Defending state champ Caldwell got a goal out of Damian Arguello and 10 saves from goalie Rylan Tutor in Brothers Park to advance to the 4A state semifinals. The Cougars return to Brothers Park at 2 p.m. on Friday to face Moscow, which beat Canyon Ridge, 1-0, on Thursday.

3A BOYS SOCCER

WEISER 2, BONNERS FERRY 1: Nate Turner scored in overtime to lift Weiser (14-1-4) past Bonners Ferry (16-3-1) and into the 3A state semifinals. Weiser advances to face Sugar-Salem (17-1-1) at 2 p.m. on Friday at Vallivue High. Chris Gonzalez scored Weiser’s goal in regulation on an assist from Ander Barbot. Turner’s goal in overtime came off an assist from Justin Estes. The Wolverines also got seven saves out of goalie Gabe Rasmussen.