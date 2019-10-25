Prep football roundup: Playoff spots, positions clinched in regular- season finale

Nampa extended its season another week by defeating Emmett 35-12 on Friday night in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference regular-season finale for both teams in Nampa.

Quarterback Donavon Estrada scored the Bulldogs’ first three touchdowns on runs of 83, 3 and 5 yards, and Zafeir Reyes rushed for a 40-yard score to give Nampa a 28-0 lead with 10:23 to go in the third quarter.

With the victory, Nampa (6-3, 5-3) grabbed the 4A SIC’s fifth and final playoff spot. The Bulldogs will face Century in the first round of the 4A playoffs next week at Holt Arena in Pocatello. The date and kickoff time have not yet been announced.

Estrada finished with 98 yards passing and 173 yards on the ground. Cade Smith also scored for Nampa.

Emmett (3-6, 3-5) was eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.

Eagle 35, Capital 14

Eagle earned the right to host Capital again next week in the first round of the state playoffs with Friday’s victory.

The Mustangs (6-3) finish as the No. 4 seed in the 5A SIC, while Capital (5-4) checks in at No. 5. The predetermined state pairings pit the league’s No. 4 and No. 5 teams against each other in the first round of the 5A playoffs next week.

Quarterback Mason McHugh spearheaded Eagle’s win, completing 17-of-33 passes for 293 yards and three TDs, two of which went to Cam Churchill. McHugh also scored on the ground, while Jackson Stampfli rushed for 125 yards.

Quarterback Carson Bohning and receiver Jackson Reed connected for both of Capital’s TDs.

Rocky Mountain 58, Skyview 21

Five different players reached the end zone for undefeated Rocky Mountain, which had already secured the league’s No. 1 seed in the state playoffs.

The Grizzlies (9-0) totaled a season-high 290 yards on the ground, including 125 rushing yards and one touchdown from Bronson Staley and 89 yards and three total TDs from Jordan Erickson. Kaden Birch caught a pair of touchdown passes, and Landon Albert returned a fumble 30 yards for a score.

Clayton Franssen had a hand in all three of Skyview’s touchdowns. The Hawks (1-8) did not qualify for the playoffs.

Borah 62, Centennial 21

Borah wrapped up the 5A SIC’s No. 2 seed in the state playoffs and a first-round bye with a victory over Centennial on Thursday night.

The Lions (7-2) led 55-0 at halftime thanks to another monster effort from senior Austin Bolt. Bolt ran for three touchdowns, passed for three touchdowns and hauled in one TD pass and did not play in the second half. He totaled 101 rushing yards, 188 passing yards and 33 receiving yards before halftime.

Cameron Pruitt caught two of Bolt’s TD passes and returned a fumble 75 yards for a score. Borah will host the winner of Highland at Madison in the state quarterfinals.

Centennial (2-7), which had already been eliminated from playoff contention, was led by Michael Shulikov’s two receiving touchdowns.

Vallivue 41, Middleton 26

Vallivue will be the 4A SIC’s No. 3 seed in the state playoffs thanks to its win over Middleton.

Quarterback Lan Larison rushed for two touchdowns and passed for two more to lead the Falcons (7-2, 6-2), which will play at Skyline (6-3) in the first round of the playoffs next week. Carson Child racked up 126 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, and Casey Cope and Braxton Bailey each caught receiving TDs for Vallivue.

Middleton (6-3, 5-3) will be the league’s No. 4 seed and travel to face the North Idaho champ next week.

Homedale 34, Weiser 14

Homedale led Weiser from start to finish in a battle of unbeatens that determined the 3A SRV regular-season title.

Quarterback Daniel Uranga guided a Trojans offense that totaled 444 yards compared to Weiser’s 174. Uranga completed 10-of-21 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 40 yards and another TD. Karsen Freelove and Hayden Kincheloe had one rushing TD apiece to assure Homedale (9-0, 4-0) the league’s No. 1 seed for the second year in a row and a first-round bye.

Weiser (7-1, 3-1), which got touchdown runs from Brett Spencer and Willy Shirts, will be the league’s No. 2 seed.

New Plymouth 20, Nampa Christian 14

New Plymouth (4-4, 3-2) snagged the league’s No. 3 seed in the playoffs by edging Nampa Christian in the 2A WIC regular-season finale.

Kobe Roberts scored on a 25-yard run with 6:54 left in the game to seal the win for New Plymouth (4-4, 3-2). Roberts also threw a 35-yard TD pass to Derek Hampton in the second quarter.

Nampa Christian (4-4, 2-3), which tied the game at 14-14 in the third quarter, also qualifies for the playoffs as the No. 4 seed.

McCall-Donnelly 29, Cole Valley Christian 6

McCall-Donnelly preserved its perfect record with a win over Cole Valley Christian.

The Vandals (8-0, 5-0) had already locked up the 2A WIC’s No. 1 seed in the state playoffs before the game. Quarterback Peter Knudson ran for two touchdowns and passed for another in the win.

Cole Valley Christian (4-4, 1-4) is eligible for a possible at-large playoff berth, but that won’t be determined until Saturday.

Melba 68, Marsing 0

Senior Scotty Martinez ran for 156 yards and five touchdowns as Melba routed Marsing (1-7, 0-5) on the road.

Senior Easton Bunnell added 139 rushing yards and three TDs for Melba (6-2, 4-1), which will be the the 2A WIC’s No. 2 seed in the state playoffs.

Horseshoe Bend 48, Garden Valley 33

Horseshoe Bend earned the 1A D-II Long Pin championship, a first-round state playoff bye and took home the Timber Ax Classic trophy with its victory against Garden Valley.

Austin Fry racked up 287 rushing yards and one touchdown, and Colton Meyer threw four TD passes to pace the Mustangs (7-1, 4-0). Hunter Howerton grabbed two interceptions, and Ben Howerton aided the Mustangs’ defensive effort with six tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one pick-six.

Garden Valley (5-3, 3-1) also qualifies for state as the Long Pin’s second seed.