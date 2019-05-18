Mountain View, Bishop Kelly softball win state; Timberline, Eagle take tennis titles

See the walkoff home run that sealed Mountain View’s district title Mountain View sophomore Gracie Tentinger hit a walkoff, two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Mavericks to a 14-12 win over Rocky Mountain in the 5A District 3 softball championship game Thursday, May 9, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mountain View sophomore Gracie Tentinger hit a walkoff, two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Mavericks to a 14-12 win over Rocky Mountain in the 5A District 3 softball championship game Thursday, May 9, 2019.

The Mountain View and Bishop Kelly softball teams won state championships Saturday in the rain-delayed and shortened softball tournaments.

Bishop Kelly beat district rival Middleton in extra innings in the semifinals and edged Idaho Falls 1-0 in the championship game to win the Knights’ first title since 2015.

Bishop Kelly tied for second in a four-team race in the 4A Southern Idaho Conference but had to win a play-in game to reach the state tournament.

“It just showed that team and faith and focus can win a championship,” coach Missy Nichols said in a telephone interview. “... Our season this year has been a very typical BK-family experience because we’ve had five seniors who, they just really mama-and-papa’d the younger kids. They just grew ’em up in the game so much. Working together is what made it work for us.”

[Related: Champions, records and other highlights from state track; Mountain View wins 5A baseball]

BK beat Middleton 3-2 in six innings in the semifinals. The tournament had reduced games to five innings and the format to single elimination because Friday’s schedule was rained out, but the Knights and Vikings were scoreless through five innings.





Bishop Kelly scored three runs in the top of the sixth and barely held on as Middleton scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Laura Lockard hit a two-run triple and later scored for BK.

The Knights (24-7) won the title with a 1-0 decision against Idaho Falls, scoring in the third inning on an RBI single by Addison Ribordy. Jaylynn Stinson and Riley Jones combined on a two-hitter with seven strikeouts.

“It hurried everything up so much,” Nichols said of the five-inning format. “We got one hit and six more outs on solid defense and got out of that game. That was a quick one.”

The 5A tournament, the only softball event that started play Friday, wasn’t able to resume until Saturday afternoon in North Idaho. Mountain View beat undefeated Lake City 1-0 in a five-inning semifinal. The Mavericks scored the winning run on an Emma Smith home run in the top of the fifth inning. Oakleigh Kearby limited Lake City (26-1) to one hit.





Rocky Mountain clinched its spot in the 5A final with a 15-7 win against Coeur d’Alene.

Rocky Mountain struck first in the title game, which didn’t end until about 11:30 p.m. Mountain, but Mountain View rolled to a 17-4 win. Shelby Ribordy hit a grand slam in an eight-run third inning and a two-run double in an eight-run fourth inning for the Mavs (27-3). She finished with three hits and seven RBIs. Gracie Tentinger and Karly Snooks added three RBIs each, and Snooks homered.

At 2A, McCall-Donnelly scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to stun Melba 7-6 in the semifinals but lost another wild game to Malad in the final. Malad scored four in the bottom of the sixth to take a 12-11 lead, McCall-Donnelly tied it in the top of the seventh and Malad won it 13-12 in the bottom of the seventh.

Other softball notes: Notus took third place in 1A. Kendrick was the champion. ... Filer won the 3A tournament.

Baseball

5A: The Rocky Mountain Grizzlies (21-7) rebounded to top rival Eagle 6-4 in the third-place game, earning the Grizzlies a state trophy for the third year in a row. They were the consolation champ last season and the state champ in 2017. Jacob Hughes earned the win in relief, and Gonzaga signee Gabe Hughes threw two scoreless innings for the save. Eagle (17-13) left 12 men on base in the loss. Kaden Hollow led Rocky Mountain at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Russel Wartchow also went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Grizzlies.

Boise (8-21) beat Madison 3-0 in the consolation final.

4A: Bishop Kelly bounced back from a heartbreaking loss in the semifinals late Friday to beat Lakeland 4-1 in the third-place game. Tyler Garrehy contributed two hits and Ethan Buttars tossed a complete game, allowing seven hits. Kuna lost 13-3 to Twin Falls in the consolation final. Bonneville beat Idaho Falls 4-0 in the championship game.

3A: Weiser beat Timberlake 11-10 in eight innings to take the consolation trophy. Ray Calley delivered the game-winning hit with a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth. Marsh Valley beat Sugar-Salem 16-2 in the title game.

2A: Melba edged Grangeville 1-0 in eight innings to advance to the championship game against Declo. Henry Clark delivered the game-winning hit with two outs in the bottom of the eighth.

The Mustangs (22-5) followed with a 6-1 win against Declo to take the state title.

1A: Horseshoe Bend took the third-place trophy with a 12-5 win against Prairie. Potlatch beat host Glenns Ferry 13-0 in five innings for the title.

Tennis

The team state champions were the Timberline girls and Eagle boys in 5A, Bishop Kelly girls and Middleton boys in 4A and Parma girls and Sun Valley Community School boys in 3A.

Kyle Garner of Eagle (5A boys), Avery Hopkey of Timberline (5A girls), Austin Swing of Middleton (4A boys), Jessie Maimer of Vallivue (4A girls), Peter Morawitz of Sun Valley Community School (3A boys) and Annalee Ball of Ririe (3A girls) won the singles titles.