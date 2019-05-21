Vote for the Treasure Valley athletes of the week (May 13-19)

Mountain View baseball wins state title for Riley Harrison Mountain View baseball honored Riley Harrison after winning the program's first state championship. Harrison took a line drive to the head in the district championship, sidelining him for state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mountain View baseball honored Riley Harrison after winning the program's first state championship. Harrison took a line drive to the head in the district championship, sidelining him for state.

Idaho wrapped up its 2018-19 high school season last week with all of its spring state championships. That brings us to the final edition of the athletes of the week until the fall.

Help us pick the top performances from the litany of state tournaments in the polls below.

Voting closes at noon Thursday.

GIRLS TRACK

The freshman won three medals at the 3A meet, finishing first in the 4x100 relay (50.7 seconds), second in the 100 (12.8) and third in the 200 (26.7). Lexy Halladay, Mountain View: The decorated junior turned in the fastest 1,600 time in the country at 4 minutes, 43.74 seconds at the 5A state meet. She also won 5A titles in the 800 (2:12.04) and the 3,200 (10:39.23).

The decorated junior turned in the fastest 1,600 time in the country at 4 minutes, 43.74 seconds at the 5A state meet. She also won 5A titles in the 800 (2:12.04) and the 3,200 (10:39.23). Jasmine Devers, Mountain View: The senior finished off an undefeated season in the 100 and 200 with 5A state championships. She ran the 100 in 12.23 seconds and the 200 in 24.87.

The junior set an all-class record in the 200 at 24.74 seconds en route to four first-place finishes. She also won the 100 (12.47), 100 hurdles (14.60) and long jump (19-6.75). She set a 2A record in the 100 hurdles, and her long jump was the longest in any classification in Idaho this season. Emma Clark, Melba: The senior added two more state titles at the 2A meet (pole vault, triple jump) giving her 12 in her four-year career. She won the pole vault at 10-6 and triple jump at 37-9.25.

BOYS TRACK

The junior set at 1A record in the 1,600 at 4:22.50. He also won the 3,200 (9:43.35) and led the Patriots to a 4x400 relay title (3:32.57). Nathan Green, Borah: The sophomore won his second 5A state title in the 1,600 at 4:15.98. He also added a 3,200 title at 9:19.40.

The freshman set at 4A state meet record in the pole vault at 15-6. It was the highest vault in Idaho this season in any classification. He also won a title in the 110 hurdles (14.48). Ethan Brands, Nampa Christian: The senior won three gold medals for the Trojans at the 2A meet, winning the 200 (21.81), the 400 (49.56) and the 4x100 (43.93).

SOFTBALL

The senior catcher led the Vandals to a second-place finish at state by hitting .556 with a double, two triples and two home runs. She also threw out four would-be base stealers. Shelby Ribordy, Mountain View: The senior went 3-for-4 with a grand slam and seven RBIs in the 5A championship game to lead the Mavericks to their second state title.

The senior went 3-for-4 with a grand slam and seven RBIs in the 5A championship game to lead the Mavericks to their second state title. Oakleigh Kearby, Mountain View: The junior threw a one-hit shutout to hand previously undefeated Lake City its only loss of the season in the 5A semifinals.

The junior struck out 19, allowed four hits and didn’t allow an earned run over 11 innings to led the Knights to the 4A state title. Lolo Walker, Rocky Mountain: The sophomore went 5-for-7 with a double, a home run and two RBIs to lead the Grizzlies to a second-place finish in 5A.

BASEBALL

The sophomore delivered walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning to lead the Wolverines to an 11-10 win over Timberlake in the 3A consolation championship. Mark Stradley, Melba: The senior threw a perfect 10th inning to record a save in the Mustangs’ first-round win. Then he fired an eight-inning, six-hit shutout of Grangeville in the semifinals en route to Melba’s 2A state championship.

TENNIS

After finishing second at district, Austin won every match in the 4A boys bracket in straight sets for a state title. Jessie Maimer, Vallivue: The junior rolled to a 6-2, 6-0 win in the championship match of 4A girls singles.

GOLF