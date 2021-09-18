Live: Oklahoma State at Boise State football; WR Cobbs ruled out for Broncos (pregame)

JL Skinner, father of Boise State safety JL Skinner, bumps fists with Buster Bronco during the tailgate before the Oklahoma State game at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday. smiller@idahostatesman.com

Boise State will be without a pair of starters tonight against Oklahoma State (7 p.m., FS1) in wide receiver Stefan Cobbs and center Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez.

The Broncos also have two players out because they’re in COVID-19 protocol, which could mean a positive test or contact tracing.

Cobbs exited last week’s win over UTEP late in the second quarter and didn’t return. He was seen on the bench with a boot on his left foot in the second half. The redshirt junior scored on an 81-yard punt return and a 61-yard catch in the Broncos’ 54-13 win over the Miners.

Holomalia-Gonzalez has missed the past two games with an undisclosed injury. Sixth-year senior Donte Harrington will start his third straight game at center. CT Thomas will replace Cobbs in the lineup.

Right guard Jake Stetz is back in the starting lineup after suffering an injury in the second quarter of the Broncos’ season opener at UCF and missing last week’s game.

Boise State will also be without redshirt senior linebacker Riley Whimpey in the first half tonight after he was called for a targeting penalty in the second half last week. Whimpey has led the Broncos in tackles in each of the past two seasons, racking up 83 in 2019 and 72 last fall.

Redshirt junior Brandon Hawkins will start for Whimpey, Boise State co-defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson said earlier this week.

Oklahoma State will be without two of its top receivers and a starting safety — all of whom were late scratches because of injuries.

Senior wide receiver Tay Martin and true freshman Jaden Bray are both out. Bray is tied for the team lead with six receptions and leads the Cowboys with 136 receiving yards. Safety Tre Sterling is also out, as is tight end Logan Carter and running back Dezmon Jackson.

▪

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The Boise State football team has faced a Big 12 opponent just four times in program history. And Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State at Albertsons Stadium marks the first time the Broncos will host a team from that Power 5 conference in the regular season.

The Cowboys are ranked No. 22 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll and are receiving votes in The Associated Press poll.

The Broncos beat Iowa State 34-16 in the 2002 Humanitarian Bowl; beat Oklahoma 43-42 in overtime in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl; lost to Baylor 31-12 in the 2016 Cactus Bowl; and lost to Oklahoma State 44-21 during a regular-season nonconference matchup in 2018 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Follow along with our live scoring summary, news and notes, and breaking news:

WHERE TO FIND THE TV BROADCAST

Boise State is on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) this week. That’s channel 146 on Sparklight, 219 on DirecTV and 150 on Dish Network.

OKLAHOMA STATE AT BOISE STATE

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Albertsons Stadium (36,387, turf), Boise

TV: FS1 (Aaron Goldsmith, Mark Helfrich)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State is 1-1; Oklahoma State is 2-0

Series: This is the second meeting between the programs. Oklahoma State won the first, 44-21, in Stillwater in 2018.

Vegas line: Boise State by 3.5

Weather: 62 degrees at kickoff, 15% chance of rain, 16 mph winds

THIS WEEK’S COVERAGE

No snap count for Boise State RB Holani vs. Oklahoma State; endorsement deal for captain

Cobbs’ first punt return TD mirrored that of Boise State’s former spark on special teams

Boise State football has had success finding playmakers in Texas. Another one committed

Idaho ties in the NFL: Former Vandal recovers a fumble, 2 Boise State alums make debuts

Thinking about getting COVID-19 vaccine? Boise State will reward football fans who do

Ask an Oklahoma State writer: Cowboys hope healthy QB helps running game at Boise State

Boise State’s Turnover Throne sold for $10,000. You can go sit in it for free.

Keys to victory, betting line and prediction for Boise State’s home game vs. Oklahoma St.

Boise State’s message to unvaccinated, untested football fans: Stay home

This story was originally published September 18, 2021 6:30 PM.