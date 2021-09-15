Thinking about getting COVID-19 vaccine? Boise State will reward football fans who do

As it prepares to welcome more than 30,000 football fans into Albertsons Stadium for the second week in a row, Boise State is doing its best to convince them to follow COVID-19 protocols and recommendations from health officials — and to improve Idaho’s poor vaccination numbers.

Masks will be required in the stadium again when the Broncos host Oklahoma State on Saturday (7 p.m., FS1), and Boise State will reward fans for wearing face coverings and for getting vaccinated, according to a letter the university sent to season-ticket holders this week.

On-site vaccination tents will be open outside the stadium before kickoff, and fans who get a shot will be entered into a drawing to win one of several prizes. Fans with tickets to the game who have received at least one dose of the vaccine can also enter the drawing by filling out this online form.

Idaho’s vaccination rate among those eligible is barely more than 50%, putting the state near the bottom of national rankings.

Boise State will also have a “street team” patrolling the stadium and awarding fans prizes for wearing masks. Those include concession vouchers, autographed footballs, season tickets for future football and basketball seasons, and gift cards to the Bronco Shop.

The Broncos home opener against UTEP attracted 35,518 fans on Saturday. Fans were required to wear masks after Boise State announced in August that it was joining the rest of Idaho’s four-year research colleges and universities in requiring they be worn indoors and in crowded outdoor settings on campus.

Many fans didn’t wear their masks once they got to their seats on Saturday, though, prompting Boise State to incentivize adherence to the protocols.

“We are committed to following all local, state and athletic conference guidelines,” Boise State said in its letter to fans. “We are aware of and disappointed by the lack of adherence to the current facial covering requirement by many of those in attendance.”

Boise State opened the 2020 season in front of an empty stadium because local COVID-19 protocols limited large gatherings last October. Only about 1,100 fans were admitted to two of the Broncos’ home games last season: a win over Colorado State and a loss to BYU.

Fans who don’t feel comfortable attending games this season have the option of rolling their tickets over to next season or requesting a full refund, according to Boise State. If fans have health or safety concerns in the stadium, they can text their seat location to (208) 427-3227.

Boise State announced on Sunday that only 2,080 seats remained for Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State.

OKLAHOMA STATE AT BOISE STATE

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Albertsons Stadium

TV: FS1 (Aaron Goldsmith, Mark Helfrich). That’s channel 146 on Sparklight, 219 on DirecTV and 150 on Dish Network.

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State 1-1; Oklahoma State 2-0

Series: This is the second meeting between the programs. Oklahoma State won the first, 44-21, in Stillwater, Oklahoma, in 2018.

Vegas line: Boise State by 4.5

Weather: High of 79 degrees, 24% chance of rain, 10 mph winds

This story was originally published September 15, 2021 12:44 PM.