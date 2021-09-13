Boise State has had success finding play makers in Texas. Another one just committed

Lone Star (Texas) running back Ashton Jeanty verbally committed to Boise State on Monday.

The Boise State football team has a history of finding talented athletes in Texas, and the Broncos may have just found their next play maker from the Lone Star State.

Ashton Jeanty announced his verbal commitment Monday evening on Twitter. He starred at wide receiver last season at Lone Star High in Frisco, Texas, but he does more than catch passes. He plays wide receiver and running back, and is a former District 5-5A Defensive Newcomer of the Year.

He’ll join the Broncos as a running back, which is where he’s spent most of his time this season. In three games, he leads Lone Star with 54 carries for 400 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s also second on the team with 11 catches for 199 yards and three more scores, according to Maxpreps.

The Broncos have six wide receivers from Texas on the roster this year: CT Thomas, Octavius Evans, Stefan Cobbs, Shea Whiting, Latrell Caples and Eric McAlister. Athletic quarterback Taylen Green and backup running back Taequan Tyler also hail from Texas.

Thomas has 120 career catches and calls himself a “deep-ball specialist.” Evans is one of the most explosive athletes on the team and Cobbs showed off his big-play ability on Friday with touchdowns on an 81-yard punt return and a 61-yard reception against UTEP.

Jeanty looks explosive, too. He racked up 1,199 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns and led Lone Star with 55 catches for 816 yards and seven scores last season. He can get it done with his legs, too. The 5-foot-9, 195-pounder scored four touchdowns in the Rangers’ 2021 season opener against Cornerstone Christian, and three of them were rushing scores.

He’s a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. Jeanty also has scholarship offers from Kansas, Tulsa, Air Force, Army, Tulane, Navy, Penn, North Texas, Louisiana, Dartmouth, Texas State, New Mexico and Sam Houston State.

The Broncos are in need of a running back. If he signs with Boise State, Jeanty will be the first high school running back the team has added since George Holani came onboard with the 2019 class. Tyler joined the team in 2020 after a year in junior college.

Boise State had a verbal commitment from Chandler High (Arizona) product Eli Sanders last year, but he backed out and ultimately signed with Iowa State.

The Broncos are also in the running to land four-star running back Hassan Mahasin, who plans to be on campus Saturday for Boise State’s game against Oklahoma State (7 p.m., FS1), according to 247Sports.

Volleyball tops No. 10 Utah

The Boise State volleyball team beat No. 10 Utah, 3-1, on Monday, marking just the third time in program history that the Broncos have beaten a ranked opponent.

Junior outside hitter Lauren Ohlinger led the team with 16 kills, while Makayla Hansen added 14 and Alyssa Wissinger finished with 10. Senior setter Danielle Boss added 38 assists and 12 digs.

The Broncos (8-1) host the Boise State Classic this week, beginning with a match against Santa Clara at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Boise State faces Oregon State at noon on Saturday.

BOISE STATE 2022 RECRUITING CLASS

CB Dionte Thornton, 6-3, 185, Lawndale (California) High

OT Kage Casey, 6-6, 250, Clackamas (Oregon) High

TE Austin Terry, 6-5, 230, Tumwater High (Olympia, Washington)

LB Kaeo Akana, 6-3, 205, Theodore Roosevelt High (Honolulu, Hawaii)

WR Keenan McCaddy, 6-4, 180, Moanalua High (Honolulu, Hawaii)

OT Roger Carreon, 6-5, 295, Jal (New Mexico) High

DL JJ Talo, 6-3, 250, Kearns High (Salt Lake City, Utah)

LB Jayden Virgin, 6-3, 220, Mt. Carmel High (San Diego, California)

OT Hall Schmidt, 6-7, 300, Peninsula (Washington) High

WR Zamondre Merriweather, 6-2, 200, Valencia (California) High

QB Maddux Madsen, 6-0, 185, American Fork (Utah) High

DL Mason Graham, 6-4, 295, Servite High (Anaheim, California)

LB Jake Ripp, 6-3, 215, Los Gatos (California) High

LB Gavin Hambrick, 6-2, 220, Apple Valley (California) High

RB Ashton Jeanty, 5-9, 195, Lone Star (Texas) High