Fans guide: How to watch, attend the Boise State football game vs. Oklahoma State

Boise State fans welcome the Broncos onto The Blue for their home opener against UTEP on Sept. 10 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. BSU hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday. doswald@idahostatesman.com

The Boise State football team has faced a Big 12 opponent just four times in program history. And Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State at Albertsons Stadium marks the first time the Broncos will host a team from that Power 5 conference in the regular season.

The Cowboys are ranked No. 22 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll and are receiving votes in The Associated Press poll.

The Broncos beat Iowa State 34-16 in the 2002 Humanitarian Bowl; beat Oklahoma 43-42 in overtime in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl; lost to Baylor 31-12 in the 2016 Cactus Bowl; and lost to Oklahoma State 44-21 during a regular-season nonconference matchup in 2018 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

There are approximately 2,000 tickets still available for Saturday’s game.

WHERE TO FIND THE TV BROADCAST

Boise State will be on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) this week. That’s channel 146 on Sparklight, 219 on DirecTV and 150 on Dish Network.

OKLAHOMA STATE AT BOISE STATE

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Albertsons Stadium (36,387, turf), Boise

TV: FS1 (Aaron Goldsmith, Mark Helfrich)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State is 1-1; Oklahoma State is 2-0

Series: This is the second meeting between the programs. Oklahoma State won the first, 44-21, in Stillwater in 2018.

Vegas line: Boise State by 4.5

Weather: High of 81 degrees, 21% chance of rain, 10 mph winds

TICKETS

Single-game adult tickets are $69 in the main stadium, $52 in some curves and the south end zone, $45 in sections 101 and 130, and $25 in the north end zone (general admission). Junior and senior discounts are available in all but the north end zone.

To purchase tickets, stop by the ticket office on the west side of Albertsons Stadium, visit BroncoSports.com/tickets or call 208-426-4737.

Gates open: Stadium gates open 2 hours before kickoff. The Stueckle Sky Center opens 3 hours before kickoff.

HOME GAME COLOR SCHEMES

Sept. 18, vs. Oklahoma State: Blue out





Oct. 2, vs. Nevada: Orange out

Oct. 16, Air Force: Blue out

Nov. 12, vs. Wyoming: Black out

Nov. 20, vs. New Mexico: Blue out

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS

Per campus policy, facial coverings must be worn in crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status. This includes in the line to enter the stadium, the stadium concourse and in the stands. Facial coverings are required at all times indoors. Facial coverings must cover your nose and mouth.

As indicated in the university’s policy on communicable diseases, compliant facial coverings must be clean, reusable or single-use disposable coverings that cover the nose and mouth, are closed at the bottom and do not allow respiratory droplets to escape through vents or other means. Please follow CDC guidance for care and use of facial coverings.

Visitors to any Boise State location are expected to adhere to established, posted, guidelines.

BRONCO WALK

Starting 2 1/2 hours before kickoff, the Bronco football team will walk from the Student Union Building, through the Ford Tailgate Zone at DeChevrieux Field, past the Varsity Center, straight into the east stadium parking lot and ending at the Bleymaier Football Center.

PARKING

STREET RESTRICTIONS: Grant Avenue and Manitou Avenue will be closed between Belmont Street and University Drive starting at 12:01 a.m. on game day through an hour after the game ends. Belmont Avenue will be available for Lyft, Uber, and Taxi dropoffs.

ACCESSIBLE PARKING LOTS: Accessible parking stalls are available in the Stadium lots, Euclid and University lot, and Lincoln Garage and are available on a first-come, first-served basis for $10 with no in-and-out privileges. Accessible spaces are designated by space number in the Stadium lots; please see a parking staff member if you have any questions. Vehicles must park in the correct numbered accessible space as designated on the permit. Staff in the Euclid lot and the Lincoln Garage will direct accessible vehicles to the accessible parking locations. Lots open 4 hours before kickoff on weekday game days, and 8 hours before kickoff on weekend game days. An accessible Boise State shuttle will be provided four hours prior to the game, and one hour after the game from Lincoln Garage. Golf cart dropoffs can be requested from the Euclid and University lot and Stadium lots through event staff working on site.

BICYCLES: Parking is provided 2 hours before kickoff to 1 hour after the game near Christ Chapel on Cesar Chavez Lane. Please lock your bike on the provided racks.

ON-CAMPUS PARKING: Parking is available in the Lincoln Garage, Plaza Lot West and Brady Garage beginning 4 hours before weekday games and 8 hours before weekend games. Spaces are $10 on a first-come, first-served basis. An accessible Boise State shuttle will be provided 4 hours prior to the game and 1 hour after the game. Other campus parking lots will open as well on campus throughout ingress as necessary.

VEHICLE RELOCATION: Vehicles that have been relocated for any reason on campus, i.e., not displaying a proper permit, vehicles parked in an incorrect location, or abandoned vehicles, will be relocated to the Grant and Beacon (South Commuter) lot, located off of Grant Avenue between Belmont and Beacon Streets in the temporary dirt lots.

PARKING ON CITY STREETS: Boise State discourages parking on residential side streets. For those who choose to park on city streets, remember that vehicles are not allowed to be parked along portions of University Drive from 2 to 5 a.m., and parking is prohibited in university bike lanes. Additionally, vehicles cannot be parked longer than 24 hours, parking is not allowed 30 feet from stop signs or 20 feet from an intersection, vehicles may not park in alleyways, in front of driveways, vacant yards or fire hydrants, and all vehicles must be within 18 inches of the curb. Visit the City of Boise site for a list of parking zones, rates, and enforcement. These laws apply to all motor vehicles, including motorcycles and scooters.

PARKING IN PARKS: The Boise Police Department and Boise Parks and Recreation Department want to remind football fans that all vehicles must be parked legally within Julia Davis Park, Ann Morrison Park, Idaho Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park and Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park. Parking for Boise State home games is free on a first come, first served basis. Free parking is available at each park until 9 a.m. for home games only. Towing will be delayed at Julia Davis Park, Ann Morrison Park, Idaho Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park and Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park until 9 a.m. the following morning regardless of the game’s kickoff time.

FREE DOWNTOWN SHUTTLE

Game-day shuttles will run to and from downtown for each home game this season. Before the game, downtown pickups occur every 15 minutes for 2 hours prior to game time at:

8th & Main (Bronco Shop)

8th & Idaho (Diablo & Sons)

6th & Grove (Bardenay)

8th & Broad (Solid)

River St. between 12th & Ash (Payette)

6th & Broad (Boise Brewing)

Fans are dropped off on the east side of Albertsons Stadium just off Broadway Avenue. After the game, fans are picked up again on the east side of the stadium and taken back downtown. The shuttle runs for one hour after the game is over. There is an accessible shuttle in rotation during the shuttle service times and can be requested for pick up at any of six pickup/dropoff locations. To request an accessible shuttle, please tell the driver of any of the shuttles that arrive and they will radio the request over to get the appropriate driver.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

Fans will be permitted to bring one clear plastic or vinyl bag, package or container that does not exceed 12 x 6 x 12 inches; a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag; or a purse, bag or clutch no larger than 4.5 x 6.5 inches. Prohibited bags include but are not limited to large purses, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, luggage of any kind, computer bags or any bag larger than the permissible size.

ALCOHOL

If fans are going to drink alcohol, do so in designated areas. The 10 to 10 Zone remains in effect for home games and specifies where people age 21 or older may consume alcoholic beverages from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Boise State home football game days only. The “Zone” begins at Broadway Avenue and Myrtle Street, extends south down Broadway to Beacon, turns west along Beacon, north up Oakland Avenue, west on Potter Drive, north again up South Joyce Street, and then west along University Drive all the way to Capitol Boulevard. The boundary extends north along Capitol and turns east onto Cesar Chavez Lane, crosses Friendship Bridge north, and leads into Julia Davis Park. In the park, the “10 to 10 Zone” boundary is the area east of Zoo Boise to Broadway Avenue, and south of the Julia Davis pond. Alcoholic beverages are allowed in opaque plastic cups within the zone. Glass containers, beer cans, and types of liquor bottles and cups with alcoholic labeling are not allowed.

Beginning 90 minutes prior to kickoff, the product line-up in the stadium will include Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Bud Light Seltzer, Miller Lite, Coors Light and 10 Barrel Pub Beer, and all adult beverages will be sold for $8. With the exception of Kiosk 2 in the upper west and Kiosk 4 in the upper east locations of Albertsons Stadium, beers and seltzers will be available throughout the venue, including the east stadium expansion, where a 10 Barrel mini-pub will be located

Fans can also purchase concessions via Paranoid Fan through the Bronco Sports App, and orders can be picked up at Kiosks 3 and 7 in the upper west and Kiosk 2 in the upper east locations of Albertsons Stadium.

To purchase alcoholic beverages, fans must show proof of identification in order to secure a wristband. Four wristband check points will be set up throughout the stadium concourse, and one will be located in the east stadium expansion. All fans should drink responsibly.

PROHIBITED ITEMS INSIDE THE STADIUM

Weapons of any type (including pepper spray or anything deemed a threat to public safety), outside food or beverages, backpacks/large bags or packages of any kind, drones, tripods, video or audio recorders (including GoPros, tablets, laptops, Google Glass), long lens cameras (removable lens larger than 4”), artificial noisemakers (blowhorns, airhorns, cowbells, megaphones, etc.), bottles, coolers, umbrellas, cans, alcohol, laser pointers, fireworks, controlled substances, chairs over 18” wide or with arms, and any other item deemed unacceptable by Boise State University Venue Security or Management.

NO RE-ENTRY

Re-entry is not permitted to fans who have entered and exited Albertsons Stadium.

WHAT’S NEW THIS YEAR?

▪ Alcohol will be available at kiosks throughout Albertsons Stadium, and in the Fan Zone, located in the northeast corner of the stadium. Beginning 90 minutes prior to kickoff, the product lineup will include Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Bud Light Seltzer, Miller Lite, Coors Light and 10 Barrel Pub Beer, and all adult beverages will be sold for $8.

▪ Alcohol will now be served at certain locations in the Ford Fan Zone.

▪ 10 Barrel Brewing will handle catering for the Boise State Tailgate private tents and will provide the food truck available to the general public at the Ford Fan Zone.

There will be a family-friendly, alcohol-free section, which will include activities for kids. Activities will vary throughout the season, but each game will feature options for kids of all ages to enjoy, including sports activities, inflatables and more.

Fans and groups planning to attend games this season can reserve a private game day tailgate package or private tent and explore a list of food and beverage catering options from 10 Barrel at BoiseStateTailgate.com.

▪ Boise State partnered with Verizon to install a new cellular distributed antenna system (DAS). The DAS will improve cellular coverage in and around Albertsons Stadium on game days.

▪ Photo opportunities at the new Bronco Nation mural, a street art wall mural that was recently completed at the northeast corner of Albertsons Stadium, near the student entrance.

▪ Cowboy Kohl, a rescue black lab who served as Boise State football’s official tee-retrieving dog, retired earlier this summer and then passed away suddenly in late August. Kohl’s son TK Hot Bluefield “Blitz” will be introduced as the Broncos’ new tee dog.

▪ Boise State says it has enhanced the game-day environment from start to finish, including new traditions at kickoff and between the third and fourth quarters.

RADIO

The Bronco Radio Network will broadcast on 10 stations in Idaho, Oregon and Nevada, with 670 KBOI AM the flagship. On the FM dial, it will broadcast in Boise on 93.1 KTIK FM.

Bob Behler will handle play-by-play duties for a 14th season, with former offensive lineman Pete Cavender providing color for a 13th season. The pregame show begins 5 hours before each game, and a call-in show will be hosted afterward.

Behler also hosts “Coach Avalos Weekly” with Boise State coach Andy Avalos on KBOI and KTIK at 7 p.m. Thursdays.