Former Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin sidelined at Auburn with COVID-19

Former Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin has tested positive for COVID-19.

Harsin, who is in his first season as the head coach at Auburn, released a statement Friday through the university.

“Yesterday I tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. I am isolating at home while experiencing no symptoms,” the statement reads. “As we have navigated through the pandemic, contingency plans have been in place should a situation like this arise. We prepared for this. Coach Jeff Schmedding will assume in-person head coaching duties and I will continue to participate remotely in meetings and practice.

“Just like in a game, teams that handle adversity and make necessary adjustments are those that are most successful. I have full confidence in our coaching staff and team. I know they will continue to prepare with the same intensity and focus that they have since camp started.”

At SEC Media Days, Harsin declined to comment when asked about his vaccination status.

It was not immediately clear how long Harsin would be sidelined, but Auburn opens the season Sept. 4 at home against Akron.

Schmedding was Boise State’s defensive coordinator and moved with Harsin to Auburn, where he is now listed as an assistant head coach, linebackers coach and defensive run-game coordinator.

In seven seasons as the head coach at Boise State, Harsin was 69-19, with a 49-8 record in Mountain West play. He led the Broncos to four straight conference championship games and three Mountain West titles (2014, 2017 and 2019). Boise State was ranked in the Top 25 at some point in each of Harsin’s seasons.