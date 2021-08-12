Will mask mandate affect Boise State football games? Also, pass rusher back at practice

Fans will be required to wear masks during Boise State football games at Albertsons Stadium this fall, but as of now, the plan to admit up-to-capacity crowds has not changed, according to Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey.

“We have been preparing for a full-capacity Albertsons Stadium for months, but have also been up front about being able to adjust if necessary,” Dickey said in a statement.

“Having already been through a season of fluidity in dealing with COVID-19, we will be prepared for whatever guidelines and parameters are established by the appropriate health authorities for all home events. We look forward to welcoming Bronco Nation back to Albertsons Stadium for the 2021 season.”

On Wednesday, Boise State announced that it will join the rest of the four-year research colleges and universities in Idaho and require masks be worn indoors and in crowded outdoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. Albertsons Stadium packed with anywhere close to the more than 36,000 fans it can seat would qualify as a crowded outdoor space.

The Broncos’ home opener is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 10, against UTEP.

Last fall, Boise State opened the season against Utah State in an empty stadium. Only about 1,100 fans were allow to attend two of the Broncos’ home games, and the university had to get clearance from Central District Health to do that.

Boise State announced in May that it planned to allow fans back in the stands this fall.

Washington is ‘full go’ this season for Broncos

Pass rusher Demtri Washington said Thursday that he’s healthy and back on the field after a knee injury cost him most of last season.

“I feel great and it’s exciting to be out there,” Washington told reporters. “You’ll see me in my big, ugly brace, but there are no limitations.”

Washington entered last season as the favorite to replace pass rusher Curtis Weaver — who set the Mountain West career sack record and now plays for the Cleveland Browns — but he suffered a torn ACL at Air Force in the second game of the season and missed the rest of the year.

Washington, a 6-foot-3, 270-pound native of Solana Beach, California, joined the Broncos as a three-star recruit in 2018 after he starred on offense and defense at Santa Fe Christian High. As a redshirt freshman in 2019, he appeared in all 14 games and recorded 4.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss.

He lined up as a traditional defensive end in the two games he played last fall — mostly because of the return of veteran pass rusher Sam Whitney, who decided not to join the team’s eight super seniors in returning for an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA as a result of the pandemic.

With Whitney gone, Washington could move back to Edge (formerly known as STUD) this season, but when asked Thursday which position he’ll play, he simply replied, “we’ll see.” There’s a good chance he’ll open the season at Edge, though, given the emergence of defensive end Shane Irwin, who led the Broncos with 6.5 sacks last season.

Stetz, Shakir on Senior Bowl watch list

Boise State offensive lineman Jake Stetz and wide receiver Khalil Shakir were named to the Senior Bowl watch list on Thursday.

The game is an annual showcase for the top seniors in the country, held in Mobile, Alabama. This year, former Boise State tight end John Bates made the trip before he was picked in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the Washington Football Team.

Stetz started all seven of the Broncos’ games at right guard last season, and he made four starts in 2019. The former walk-on was named to the All-Mountain West preseason team in July.

Shakir also made the all-conference preseason team and landed on the list for the Maxwell and Biletnikoff awards, which is given to the nation’s top receiver. He was named third-team preseason All-America by Pro Football Focus and first-team all-conference by Athlon, Phil Steele and PFF.

Last season, he led the Broncos with 52 catches for 719 yards and six receiving touchdowns. In 2019, he led the team with 63 catches and scored 10 total touchdowns: six receiving, three rushing and one passing.