Call in the SWAT unit: Boise State searches for its next star on special teams

Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir catches a pass during practice. Shakir also might be the team’s main punt returner.

One of the first pieces of advice Boise State special teams coordinator and Edge coach Stacy Collins received in his career is still paying dividends to this day.

To stand out among his peers, Collins should do two things, one of his mentors said: Recruit every day and find a niche.

For Collins, that niche has been special teams. He coached other positions, including linebackers and defensive backs during a five-year stint at Utah State, but he has always gravitated back to special teams.

Beginning with his playing days as a linebacker at Western Oregon and continuing through coaching stops at both Western and Central Washington, Portland State and Utah State, Collins has always found joy in orchestrating what he calls a unique aspect of football. He was hired at Boise State in January.

“I love it because you’re dealing with everybody on the football team,” Collins told the Idaho Statesman. “It’s a dynamic part of the game, and you get the chance to work with the whole staff. It’s a collaborative effort, starting from the top down with coach (Andy) Avalos.”

Creating momentum-grabbing plays on special teams won’t just be a collaborative effort on the part of the coaching staff. Collins said players on both sides of the ball will fill roles on special teams, regardless of experience or status.

That includes starters and star players, such as wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who Collins said would be the starting punt returner if the season opener were this weekend.

“He makes great decisions with the ball in the air, and he’s electric,” Collins told reporters on Monday.

Collins acknowledged that trotting out starters to return punts and kicks is a risk, but he said this coaching staff feels as if it’s a necessary one.

“The philosophy here is we’re going to do everything we can to change the game,” Collins said. “That being said, we’ve got to be smart with how we use those guys. ... But we want to be able to find that hidden yardage, and if you’re not putting your best players out there, that’s not going to happen.”

His rule in the past has been to limit players — especially starters — to starting on no more than two special teams units, but Collins said there are always exceptions.

Shakir has returned punts and kicks during his college career, but he’s much more valuable to the Broncos when he’s catching passes. The senior from Murrieta, California, led Boise State last season with 52 receptions for 719 yards and six touchdowns. In 2019, he led the team with 63 catches and scored 10 total touchdowns: six receiving, three rushing and one passing.

Collins said fellow wide receivers CT Thomas and Stef Cobbs have also been getting reps at punt and kick returner. He also said Oregon transfer Cyrus Habibi-Likio has been a pleasant surprise on special teams, though he didn’t specify what roles he’s been filling.

Collins rattled off a long list of players who have impressed him with their blocking or coverage skills on special teams this fall: wide receiver Davis Koetter; nickel Kekaula Kaniho; safeties Rodney Robinson, Seyi Oladipo and Jaylen Clark; linebacker DJ Schramm; Edge Dylan Herberg; and tight ends Riley Smith, Tyler Eiguren and Tyneil Hopper.

Special Weapons and Tactics, only in football

Collins honors the top special teams player in most practices with his SWAT Player of the Day Award.

The award takes its name from the Special Weapons and Tactics units that law enforcement agencies call in during especially volatile situations. Collins said special teams are often called on in a similar fashion in football — though with less danger and less at stake, obviously.

“It’s a group of highly disciplined officers that utilize special weapons and tactics, and that’s what we do from a special teams standpoint,” he said.

Punter Joel Velazquez won the award on Monday after Collins said he connected on a field goal that covered just less than 60 yards. Velazquez has been used on long field goals in the past. In 2019, he hit one from 52 yards.

Cobbs, Koetter and Habibi-Likio have also earned the SWAT Player of the Day honor this fall, and Cobbs said it’s something every player on the team takes pride in.

“The coaches talk daily about how special teams is the offense and defense coming together,” Cobbs said. “It’s a big thing, as a receiver or for any player, to go out and contribute on special teams. You’re really helping the team.”

Boise State kicker Jonah Dalmas attempts a field goal during practice. Boise State Athletics

Who will start at kicker, punter?

Collins confirmed Monday that sophomore Jonah Dalmas is the favorite to win the job as the Broncos’ starting kicker for the second year in a row. Dalmas joined the Broncos last year as a walk-on, and he was awarded a scholarship in November as Boise State was preparing to play at Hawaii.

The former football and soccer standout at Rocky Mountain High went 7-for-8 on field goals last season. His longest covered 51 yards. The only other true kicker on the roster is freshman walk-on Will Ferrin.

Velazquez is the favorite to start at punter again. The sixth-year senior is one of eight super seniors, meaning he took the NCAA up on its offer of extra eligibility because of the COVID-shortened 2020 season, and his experience is already showing on the field, Collins said.

“He’s been consistent, and he’s put great hang on (the ball),” Collins said. “He’s done a nice job with what we’re asking him to do directionally, and we’ve been able to move the pocket around a little bit.”

