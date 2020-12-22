Source: Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin takes job in nation’s top conference

Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin is heading to the SEC.

Auburn has agreed to hire Harsin to replace Gus Malzahn, who was fired Dec. 18 after eight seasons with the Tigers, according to an Idaho Statesman source.

Harsin’s hiring was previously reported by several national media outlets, including Bruce Feldman of The Athletic/Fox Sports.

In seven seasons as the head coach at Boise State, Harsin was 69-19, with a 49-8 record in Mountain West play. He has led the Broncos to four straight conference championship games and three Mountain West titles.

After serving as Boise State’s offensive coordinator from 2006 to 2010, he spent two seasons as the co-offensive coordinator at Texas and one as the head coach at Arkansas State, going 7-5. He returned as the Broncos head coach in 2014 after Chris Petersen left to take the job at Washington.

Harsin was also mentioned as a candidate in Arizona’s search for a head coach not long after emails emerged showing that he was pressuring Boise State officials to consider leaving the Mountain West.

His departure comes at a tumultuous time for the Broncos’ program. Marlene Tromp became Boise State’s president in July 2019. Since then, Athletic Director Curt Apsey has moved into a university-level fundraising role; the baseball and swimming and diving teams have been cut; the athletic department has faced a potential revenue shortfall of more than $20 million because of COVID-19; and emails from Harsin have been released through public records requests indicating he wanted to leave the Mountain West and was concerned about his program’s budget.

A pair of familiar names are likely to be candidates to replace Harsin: Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos, a former linebacker at Boise State who also spent times as the Broncos’ defensive coordinator; and former Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore, who is the most successful quarterback in program history and currently serving as the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator.

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter may also get a look. He was the head coach at Boise State from 1998 to 2000 and a finalist when Harsin was hired.

Harsin’s contract buyout is $250,000, a small number by college football standards. That’s a product of his contract, which renewed each time he won eight games — leaving him essentially a perpetual five-year deal. His buyout started at $2 million and phased out after four seasons. A new buyout was added in October 2018.

Harsin was scheduled to make $1.95 million at Boise State in 2021.

