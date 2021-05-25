Boise State will welcome full capacity crowds into Albertsons Stadium this fall

Boise State showcased its football team with the annual spring game on in front of 5,000 fans at Albertsons Stadium Saturday, April 10, 2021 in Boise. doswald@idahostatesman.com

There will be lots of fans in the stands at Albertsons Stadium this fall for Boise State football games.

Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey announced Tuesday that the Broncos will welcome up-to-capacity crowds this fall and for all other sports moving forward

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the football team played its season opener against Utah State last fall in front of an empty stadium, and only about 1,100 fans were allowed to attend two homes games: a win over Colorado State and a loss to rival BYU.

“This is so important to us moving forward,” Dickey told reporters on Tuesday afternoon. “We’re an economic driver within this community, and I’m excited for area businesses and those that will be impacted by us opening our gates.”

Dickey said conversations about COVID-19 protocols, such as mask requirements, are ongoing, and that more details will be announced in the near future.

“This is something we were all hoping for and something our department was planning for, but being able to officially announce capacity for 2021 is exciting,” Dickey said. “I’ve talked about selling out six home games, and today’s announcement allows us to push toward that goal.”

The move is huge for Boise State in terms of revenue generation from ticket sales and corporate sponsors. During the 2019-20 season, Boise State football generated $5,149,923 in ticket sales. The numbers for the 2020-21 season aren’t out yet, but they will take a big tumble.

Fans returning to Albertsons Stadium is also a big deal for the Boise community as a whole, according to Boise Convention & Visitors Bureau sales manager Brandon Fudge, who said a full stadium translates to about $1.2 million per game for local businesses.

“That’s a conservative estimate,” Fudge said Tuesday. “It’s instrumental to local bars and restaurants, hotels fill up and it just benefits the community as a whole. We at the CVB look at (Albertsons Stadium) as one of our hugest sports arena partners.”

Beyond the revenue, Boise State football coach Andy Avalos said having fans back in the stands will have a positive affect on how his players perform and on the recruits the Broncos are able to attract for future seasons.

“This is the next big step for our student athletes and their experience,” Avalos said. “Them getting to play in front of family, friends and Bronco Nation is a big deal. It’s a big part of our recruitment that these student athletes get to to play in this stadium, which is known as one of the best college football venues in America.”

Dickey also said Boise State plans to host a movie night on the blue turf in Albertsons Stadium later this summer, which will coincide with the department’s annual Select-Your-Seat event, showcasing available seating in the stadium. More details will be released soon.

Dickey admitted Tuesday that plans could change if there’s a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the area this summer, but for now, Boise State will take a win wherever it can get one.

“After what we’ve all been through for the last 14 months or so, we’re going to take every opportunity to celebrate the victories when we can,” he said. “This means a great deal to our student-athletes, our staff, our university and our community.”

Football season tickets are currently on sale at broncosports.com and through the ticket office at (208) 426-4737. Fans who purchase tickets in the next 24 hours will be invited to an exclusive event before the season, according to a press release from the university.

Notes

▪ Dickey didn’t have an update on the planned renovation of the east side of the stadium Tuesday, but he did say his department is currently assessing all of Boise State’s facilities.

▪ Dickey didn’t have a specific update on rescheduling Boise State’s home game against Florida State, which was canceled last season because of COVID-19. He did say, however, that his department has reached out to Florida State, but the Broncos schedule is pretty full for the next four years.