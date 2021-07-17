Former Boise State star Weaver spent his rookie NFL season on IR. ‘It made me hungrier.’

Several former Boise State players were back in town this weekend for the annual Gridiron Dreams Football Academy youth camp, including a trio of recent NFL Draft picks.

Two-time Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year Avery Williams, 2019 Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year Curtis Weaver and former all-conference wide receiver John Hightower were among the volunteer coaches at Timberline High School on Saturday for the camp, which is in its 11th year.

They were joined by a host of former players, including quarterback Jared Zabransky (2004-06), defensive tackle David Moa (2014-19) and the camp’s founders: Alex Guerrero, a defensive lineman at Boise State from 2002 to 2005, and Jerard Rabb, a former junior college wide receiver, who finished his career with the Broncos in 2005 and 2006.

Several current Broncos were also on the field leading drills, including quarterback Hank Bachmeier, wide receiver Khalil Shakir and running back Andrew Van Buren.

“I keep telling everybody this is just a reflection of how awesome the Boise community is,” Guerrero said. “When you have all these guys go into so many different walks of life, whether it’s professional football, a 9 to 5 (job) or politics, they want to give back to this community.”

This was Weaver’s first year volunteering at Gridiron Dreams, but it didn’t take him long to notice the difference in how the younger kids approached things during the morning session compared to the high school players in the afternoon.

“The younger kids just wanted to be out here having fun and being active. That’s what I was like as a kid,” Weaver said. “The high school kids are here to learn that next factor to help them build toward getting that scholarship.”

Weaver (2016-19) led the Broncos and the Mountain West with 13.5 sacks in 2019, and he ranks No. 2 all-time at Boise State with 34 in his career. He was picked by the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round of the 2020 draft, but he wasn’t in the Sunshine State long. A toe injury ended his rookie season, the Dolphins placed him on waivers and he was claimed by the Cleveland Browns.

He spent last year on injured reserve and said it felt like the longest year of his life. Of course, having to navigate COVID-19 protocols didn’t make it any easier.

“I had to take it day by day,” he said. “It was a lot of rehab and a good way for me to find myself mentally. It made me hungrier, and I just want to touch the field again.”

Weaver said his toe has completely healed, and his coaches and teammates in Cleveland welcomed him with open arms. He’s lining up as a defensive end and outside linebacker for the Browns, who wrapped up their final session of OTAs on June 10. Weaver said taking the field with athletes like Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney can only make him better in the long run.

“Myles is a freak athlete, and his actions speak for themselves,” Weaver said. “He brings it every day in practice, and we’re always competing, whether it’s on the field, in basketball or flipping bottles.”

In this file photo, Boise State punt returner Avery Williams scored a touchdown in the first half against San Jose State. John Kelly Boise State University

This was Williams’ third year volunteering at Gridiron Dreams, and he said he didn’t want to miss it this summer, especially since it was canceled last year because of COVID-19.

“I love giving back, and I love coaching young athletes who have dreams,” he said.

After walking on at Boise State in 2016, Williams went on to score nine special teams touchdowns during his college career, and he became a mainstay at cornerback, where he started 21 consecutive games over his final two seasons. He was picked by the Atlanta Falcons in the fifth round of this year’s draft, and he signed a four-year contract worth $3.7 million.

In late May, he was in Flowery Branch, Georgia, for his first taste of life in the NFL during organized team activities. There weren’t any live reps, and he said it was more of a mental exercise than anything. But after being asked to work out at running back and wide receiver during the pre-draft process, Williams spent most of his time working at cornerback. And, of course, catching punts.

“My job right now is to learn the defensive playbook to the best of my ability,” Williams said. “But we did some special teams stuff, and I always get excited about that.”

In this file photo, Boise State wide receiver John Hightower flexes in the end zone after running 98 yards on the Broncos’ first kickoff return against Portland State at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Hightower (2018-19) said he was back in town Friday to “run around with the kids and have fun” after proving last fall that he can be just as dangerous a deep threat in the NFL as he was at Boise State.

Among the highlights from his rookie season with the Philadelphia Eagles were a 59-yard catch against the Giants and a 50-yard reception the very next week against the Ravens. Hightower appeared in 13 games last fall and finished with 10 catches for 167 yards.

“I took every catch as an opportunity to show my talents, and I had to learn to always go out there with a good mindset and just compete,” Hightower said. “I don’t feel like I’ve mastered any part of the game, so I’m just trying to get better overall.”

He said training day in and day out with veterans like DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery has already made him a more complete player. Jackson has since been traded to the L.A. Rams, and Jeffery is currently a free agent.

“DeSean said to always compete and never take anything lightly,” Hightower said. “Always study, always know what you’re doing and then go out there and have fun.”

The Eagles are in the middle of a change at quarterback after they sent Carson Wentz to the Colts in exchange for a pair of draft picks, leaving Jalen Hurts as his likely replacement. Hightower said he’s practiced more with Hurts than Wentz over the past year and a half, though, so it won’t be much of a transition for him.

“(Hurts) is a great athlete and a great leader,” Hightower said. “We all have his back, and we know he’ll get the job done.”

Quotable

Former Boise State players Avery Williams, Curtis Weaver and John Hightower were in town last weekend for the annual Gridiron Dreams Football Academy, and they took some time to speak with the Idaho Statesman about their NFL careers and a host of other topics. Here’s a glimpse at those conversations:

Weaver on Boise State coach Andy Avalos: “I feel like it was a blessing for Boise State to get him back.”

Hightower on Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir: “I feel like he’s going to be in the Heisman running. He can do anything, from moving to the backfield to playing receiver, and you can put him at quarterback in the wildcat.”

Weaver on Boise State edge Demitri Washington: “I think this should be his year. He’s ready to get back on the field, just like me. Demitri knows what he’s got to do and his mentals are right, so this should be a good year for him.”

Hightower on if he prefers provolone or cheese sauce on his Philly Cheesesteak: “Neither. I’m an American cheese guy.”

Men’s basketball: Broncos reveal part of upcoming schedule

The Boise State men’s basketball team learned its first-round opponent for the 2021 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic earlier this week, and the Broncos also finalized four nonconference home games for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

The Broncos open tournament play at noon Mountain time Nov. 18 against St. Bonaventure at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

The Bonnies return all five starters from last year’s team, which won the Atlantic 10 regular-season and tournament championships. It will be the second meeting between the two schools, with the Broncos winning a semifinal matchup over the Bonnies at the 2018 Cayman Islands Classic.

The Broncos will play either Clemson or Temple on the second day of the tournament. The other side of the Charleston bracket features Marquette, Ole Miss, West Virginia and Elon.

Boise State announced its season opener will be Nov. 9 against Utah Valley at ExtraMile Arena. The Broncos also finalized home games against Saint Louis (Nov. 30), Tulsa (Dec. 3) and Santa Clara (Dec. 14).

Season ticket holders can renew their seats through July 23. Tickets can be renewed online, over the phone at (208) 426-4737, or in person at the Boise State Athletic Ticket Office. New season tickets can also be purchased online, over the phone or in person.