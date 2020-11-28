Boise State and San Jose State won’t play in Saturday’s battle of unbeatens after all

The Boise State football team’s game against San Jose State was canceled less than 5 hours before it was scheduled to kick off Saturday.

The game was supposed to begin at 2 p.m. in Albertsons Stadium, but the Mountain West announced around 9:30 a.m. that it was canceled because of an upward trend of COVID-19 cases and contact tracing within the Boise State program.

It’s the Broncos’ first game this season that has been canceled. It has been declared a no contest, and there are currently no plans to make it up, according to the conference. It’s also the second Mountain West game canceled this week, following Colorado State’s contest at Air Force.

Boise State had five players test positive for the virus this week, and another four were going to miss the game because of contact tracing, a team spokesperson confirmed on Saturday morning. That’s fewer players than than the Broncos have been without the past two weeks.

Boise State without 14 players because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing on Nov. 12 against Colorado State, and 12 were out last week against Hawaii, but the Broncos were unable to dress enough players at certain position groups to safely hold Saturday’s game, according to interim athletic director Bob Carney.

“Because of a delay at the lab, our results from Thursday’s tests didn’t come back until late yesterday, which meant our staff were contact tracing until late last night,” Carney said in a statement released Saturday morning. “Under the circumstances, and with limited numbers within specific position groups, our coaches, administration and medical personnel met this morning and determined that it was not in the best interest of our student-athletes’ safety and well-being to play today’s game.”

The Mountain West requires that teams have no fewer than seven offensive linemen, four interior defensive linemen and one quarterback available to play a game. The Broncos have come close to not hitting some of those numbers the past two weeks.

Against Colorado State, Boise State dressed just five defensive linemen and offensive lineman Ben Dooley had to fill in on the other side of the ball. Last week at Hawaii, the Broncos dressed 11 offensive linemen, including Dooley.

“I am disappointed for the student-athletes, coaches and fans, both at Boise State and San Jose State, and am hopeful the Broncos will be able to return to the field this next week against UNLV,” Carney said.

Saturday’s game was scheduled to be broadcast on Fox — creating a rare opportunity for both teams to play on national TV. The last time a Boise State game was broadcast on one of the primary national networks — Fox, CBS, NBC or ABC — was the 2014 Mountain West championship game against Fresno State, a game the Broncos won 28-14.

The Broncos (4-1, 4-0 MW) and San Jose State (4-0, 4-0) are two of three remaining teams that are undefeated in Mountain West play, so Saturday’s game was a big one in terms of the race for the championship. Nevada (5-0) is the other unbeaten team.

Boise State is scheduled to travel to UNLV (0-5) next weekend, but the Rebels saw their game at Colorado State canceled last weekend after four players tested positive for the virus and UNLV only had 49 players available at practice on Monday because of positive cases and contact tracing.

The Rebels did play Friday in a 45-14 home loss to Wyoming.

If the UNLV game gets canceled, the Broncos may be cutting it close when it comes to eligibility for the title game. Teams must play no fewer than two less than the average number of conference games played, which is around eight right now, meaning Boise State needs to play at least six. Of course, that average could change if more games are canceled.

COVID-19 has surged in the Boise area and on the Boise State campus in recent weeks. Ada County has added an average of 241.4 confirmed cases per day over the past week. Boise State reported a record 121 new cases within the campus community for the week ending Nov. 19; it did not provide a weekly update Friday.

On Friday, the Boise State men’s basketball program announced that it traveled to its season opener at Houston without two players because of COVID-19 protocols. The program hadn’t had any positive tests, according to the school.