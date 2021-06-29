Boise State adds pass rusher to 2022 class; QB Houser heads to Big 10; kicker commits

Three-star athlete Jayden Virgin verbally committed to Boise State on Tuesday. He will join the Broncos as an edge rusher.

The Boise State football team added another pass rusher to its 2022 recruiting class on Tuesday.

The three-star athlete from Mt. Carmel High in California announced his verbal commitment Tuesday afternoon on Twitter. He has played tight end, wide receiver, safety and outside linebacker during his high school career, but he’ll join the Broncos as an edge rusher.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound native of San Diego, California, also has scholarship offers from Mountain West programs Colorado State, Utah State, Fresno State and San Jose State, according to 247Sports. The Broncos offered him one in June, and Virgin was on campus for a visit over the weekend.

He caught 22 passes for 478 yards and five touchdowns and added 27 tackles and three sacks last season, according to Maxpreps.com.

Virgin is the second edge rusher to join the class, following Hawaii native Kaeo Akana, who was one of three recruits to commit last Sunday. He is the eighth known player to join the Broncos’ 2022 class.

Houser joins Spartans

Boise State’s 2022 class was ranked No. 1 in the Mountain West by 247Sports less than a week ago, but that changed last Friday when quarterback Katin Houser opted to re-open his recruitment.

Houser was the first player to join the class in April, but he picked up a scholarship offer from Michigan State less than a week later. On Monday, he delivered the news Broncos’ fans have been dreading and committed to the Spartans.

After losing the four-star quarterback, Boise State’s class dropped to No. 2 in the conference, behind Utah State — which already has verbal commitments from 12 players.

Broncos add kicker/punter

The Broncos picked up a commitment from kicker Will Ferrin over the weekend.

The former kicker and punter at Davis High in Utah verbally committed to Utah State in Feb. 2019, but he spent the past two years on a church mission in Canada. While on his mission, he had a change of heart and announced last Friday on Twitter that he has flipped his commitment to Boise State.

As a senior at Davis in 2018, Ferrin went 10-of-16 on field goals with a season-long of 45 yards and averaged 38.1 yards per punt, according to Maxpreps.com. He will walk-on at Boise State and join the Broncos this summer.

The 6-foot-3 native of Kaysville, Utah, isn’t likely to push starting kicker Jonah Dalmas or punter Joel Velazquez for time this season, but Velazquez’s college career is expected to come to an end this fall, so the Broncos will be in the market for a punter next year.

Boise State 2022 recruiting class

CB Dionte Thornton, 6-3, 185, Lawndale (California) High

OT Kage Casey, 6-6, 250, Clackamas (Oregon) High

TE Austin Terry, 6-5, 230, Tumwater High (Olympia, Washington)

LB Kaeo Akana, 6-3, 205, Theodore Roosevelt High (Honolulu, Hawaii)

WR Keenan McCaddy, 6-4, 180, Moanalua High (Honolulu, Hawaii)

OT Roger Carreon, 6-5, 295, Jal (New Mexico) High

DL JJ Talo, 6-3, 250, Kearns High (Salt Lake City, Utah)

LB Jayden Virgin, 6-3, 220, Mt. Carmel High (San Diego, California)