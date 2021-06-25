Boise State football loses its 2022 quarterback recruit as Big Ten programs court him

St. John Bosco quarterback Katin Houser committed to Boise State in April but re-opened his recruitment after a visit to Michigan State.

The Boise State football team is once again in the market for a quarterback.

St. John Bosco quarterback Katin Houser announced Thursday night on Twitter that he is re-opening his recruitment. The four-star prospect from Henderson, Nevada, was the first player to verbally commit to Boise State’s 2022 recruiting class.

“I hold nothing but the utmost respect and confidence in the Boise State football program and coaching staff,” he wrote. “This decision was very difficult but I felt this was the best decision for me and my future.”

Boise State has been in this position before. Zach Wilson verbally committed to the Broncos in 2017 before eventually going to BYU. The New York Jets picked him No. 2 overall in this year’s NFL Draft.

Houser committed to Boise State in April. Michigan State offered Houser a scholarship less than a month later, and he visited East Lancing, Michigan, over the weekend. He also picked up an offer from Iowa this month and has offers from the likes of Oregon State, Washington, Washington State, UNLV, San Jose State and Nevada, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder transferred to St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California, after his sophomore year at Liberty High in Nevada. His junior year was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, and he split snaps this spring with four-star prospect Pierce Clarkson.

Boise State 2022 recruiting class

CB Dionte Thornton, 6-3, 185, Lawndale (California) High

OT Kage Casey, 6-6, 250, Clackamas (Oregon) High

TE Austin Terry, 6-5, 230, Tumwater High (Olympia, Washington)

LB Kaeo Akana, 6-3, 205, Theodore Roosevelt High (Honolulu, Hawaii)

WR Keenan McCaddy, 6-4, 180, Moanalua High (Honolulu, Hawaii)

OT Roger Carreon, 6-5, 295, Jal (New Mexico) High

DL JJ Talo, 6-3, 250, Kearns High (Salt Lake City, Utah)