Boise State adds two players to 2022 football recruiting class. They’re both from Hawaii

Three-star linebacker Kaeo Akana (pictured) was one of two 2022 recruits who verbally committed to Boise State on Sunday. The other was wide receiver Keenan McCaddy.

The Boise State football team added two players to its 2022 recruiting class on Sunday, and they both play for schools in Honolulu.

Three-star linebacker Kaeo Akana was first to announce his verbal commitment Sunday afternoon on Twitter. Six-foot-4 wide receiver Keenan McCaddy wasn’t far behind.

Boise State’s coaching staff has been busy since the NCAA dead period ended June 1. The Broncos went into the month with just one verbally committed player — quarterback Katin Houser, who recently picked up a scholarship offer from Iowa and visited Michigan State this weekend.

Since the dead period ended, five more 2022 recruits have verbally committed.

Akana is one of the top overall 2022 recruits in Hawaii, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound outside linebacker and defensive end from President Theodore Roosevelt High School is the No. 2 overall (No. 3 composite) prospect in Hawaii.

He has at least 15 scholarship offers from Power Five programs, including Oregon, Washington, Oregon State, Nebraska, Illinois, Utah, Washington State, Colorado and Arizona.

Akana burst onto the season with 23.5 sacks as a sophomore, but his junior season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Hawaii first postponed the fall season to January before scrapping it all together.

“Difficult is an understatement,” he wrote Sunday while announcing his commitment. “I’ve been blessed to speak with many great coaches and mentors. Wish I could play for them all.”

Difficult is an understatement. I’ve been blessed to speak with many Great Coaches and Mentors. Wish I could play for them all. But with #NoRegrets I am honored to commit to Boise State University. #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/IzQd1ulvEK — Kaeo Akana (@Kaeo03) June 20, 2021

McCaddy doesn’t have a rating from 247Sports or Rivals yet, but the 180-pound receiver from Moanalua High in Honolulu attended a camp at Boise State last week and toured the athletic facilities on Friday. He visited Navy on June 12.

Note: The top-ranked 2022 recruit in Idaho — Gooding’s Colston Loveland — announced on Twitter on Sunday afternoon that he picked up a scholarship offer from former Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers. The four-star tight end also has offers from the likes of Michigan, LSU and Alabama, and Boise State offered him a scholarship last September. He visited campus June 5.

Boise State 2022 recruiting class

QB Katin Houser, 6-3, 200, St. John Bosco High (Bellflower, California)

CB Dionte Thornton, 6-3, 185, Lawndale (California) High

OT Kage Casey, 6-6, 250, Clackamas (Oregon) High

TE Austin Terry, 6-5, 230, Tumwater High (Olympia, Washington)

LB Kaeo Akana, 6-3, 205, Theodore Roosevelt High (Honolulu, Hawaii)

WR Keenan McCaddy, 6-4, 180, Moanalua High (Honolulu, Hawaii)