Boise State picks up the first verbal commit of Andy Avalos era — and it’s a big one

St. John’s Bosco (California) quarterback Katin Houser committed to Boise State on Thursday.
The Boise State football team has its first recruit of the Andy Avalos era, and it’s a big one.

Quarterback Katin Houser verbally committed to the Broncos on Thursday night on Twitter. He’s the first recruit to join Boise State’s 2022 recruiting class and the first to commit since Avalos was hired as the head coach at his alma mater in January.

Houser is a three-star pro-style quarterback, according to 247Sports, and he’s coming out of St. John’s Bosco in California, which also produced Boise State running back George Holani.

Houser met with Avalos and new offensive coordinator Tim Plough last month during a virtual tour of the campus, and the Broncos offered him a scholarship less than a week later. He has more than 10 offers from programs such as Oregon State, Washington, Washington State, UNLV, San Jose State and Nevada.

In March, Houser said the three schools at the top of his list were Boise State, Oregon State and Washington.

